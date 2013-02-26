-
Feb 26, 2013, 00:54 AM ISTIndia Inc to FM: Forget nuts & bolts, focus on the big picture
CEOs say they would like the FM to push tax reforms & give a road map for the GST rollout
Feb 26, 2013, 00:50 AM ISTMore corporate gloom for FY13 in CII survey
Chamber urges government to present industry-friendly and pro-investment Budget
Feb 25, 2013, 14:44 PM ISTIT industry seeks MAT reduction to 5% in Union Budget
he IT and IT-enabled services industry here has sought the reduction in minimum alternate tax (MAT) to 5 per cent in ...
Feb 23, 2013, 22:25 PM ISTSteel sector to get boost from Chhattisgarh state budget
State govt announces tax sops to facilitate for industry to recover from current crises
Feb 23, 2013, 17:17 PM ISTElectronics to cost lesser in Chhattisgarh in FY14
Low cost mobile handsets, induction cooker, computer spare parts would cost less in Chhattisgarh as the state ...
Feb 22, 2013, 00:49 AM ISTDIPP, pharma players to talk FDI policy on Budget day
Investments in existing and brownfield units to be focus of discussion
Feb 21, 2013, 00:41 AM ISTFertiliser to provide relief to FM for food subsidy
Govt may cut fertiliser subsidy in the next financial year
Feb 19, 2013, 00:40 AM ISTBudget 2013-14: Wishlist
REAL ESTATEOutlook for 2013The Emerging Trends in Real Estate-Asia-Pacific 2013, published by Urban Land Institute and ...
Feb 18, 2013, 00:30 AM ISTBudget 2013-14: Wishlist
HealthcareHealthcare has seen the highest investment of $755 million in 2012. It remains an attractive option for PE ...
Feb 17, 2013, 13:29 PM ISTTax concessions for life insurance sector likely in Budget
Life insurance policyholders can look forward to more tax concessions as Finance Ministry is considering a proposal to ...
Feb 15, 2013, 16:15 PM ISTMines Ministry seeks 50% cut in export duty on iron ore fines
Ahead of the Budget, Mines Ministry has sought from the Finance Ministry reduction of export duty on low grade iron ore ...
Feb 14, 2013, 00:47 AM ISTInsurance sector looking for remunerative tax incentives
Aim is to boost sales volumes and increase penetration
Feb 14, 2013, 00:30 AM ISTBudget 2013-14: Wishlist
OIL & GAS
Feb 13, 2013, 19:51 PM ISTGovt may infuse Rs 20,000 cr capital in PSU banks in FY'14
The government is likely to infuse additional capital of Rs 20,000 crore in the public sector banks next financial year ...
Feb 11, 2013, 22:00 PM ISTFM comments spark hopes of STT changes
Investors expect the government to abolish tax on delivery-based transactions in the cash segment
Feb 11, 2013, 00:44 AM ISTBudget likely to provide for access to medicines
However, for this, allocations to medicines need to be doubled
Feb 11, 2013, 00:35 AM ISTExpect tariff-related measures in Budget to tackle duty inversion
Finance Minister P Chidambaram is likely to announce several tariff-related measures in the forthcoming Budget to ...
Feb 09, 2013, 14:21 PM ISTFertiliser ministry drafts first-ever National policy
The ministry of chemicals and fertilisers has started a review of the newly proposed national chemical policy and ...
Feb 05, 2013, 13:14 PM ISTBudget may see roll out of universal access to medicines
The coming budget may finally see universal access to medicines, promised by the UPA Government take off provided ...
