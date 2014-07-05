-
December 28, 2015, Monday
Pre-budget media quarantine in FinMin to start from Jan 4
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his second budget is likely to focus on steps to accelerate economic growth
December 23, 2015, Wednesday
Crowd source inputs for budget from common people: PM to BJP MPs
Centre to launch ambitious job scheme on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Budget will test Modi's reform zeal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stomach for free-market economics faces a major test on Saturday, in a budget India's top economic ...
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Spending soars. Yet, India's military in crisis
India is expected to spend Rs 94,587.95 crore in 2014-15 as capital expenditure, a 20% increase from Rs 78,872.23 crore last year
February 24, 2015, Tuesday
India Inc bats for tax reforms, infra spend in Budget
A survey shows that 41% of the respondents expect that the budget would provide indirect tax incentives to make 'Make in India' ...
February 23, 2015, Monday
FM may announce relief on personal taxation in Budget
Every year when the union finance minister presents the budget speech the 'aam aadmi' looks onto him with expectation for ...
February 23, 2015, Monday
PM reaches out to Opposition; willing to discuss all issues
With the NDA dispensation facing a tough Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached out to the Opposition, saying ...
February 22, 2015, Sunday
PM reaches out to Oppn, seeks cooperation for smooth Budget
On the eve of the opening of what is expected to be a stormy Budget Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today ...
February 21, 2015, Saturday
Rajnath meets farmer representatives on land ordinance
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday met some representatives of farmers over the land ordinance, in an indication that there was ...
February 18, 2015, Wednesday
Budget Session: Speaker calls meeting of leaders on February 22
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called a meeting of leaders of political parties on February 22 to ensure smooth run of the ...
July 09, 2014, Wednesday
Budget may give more money to set up 10 new AIIMS
According to the official, work has already begun in this direction and the health ministry has written to different states to ...
July 08, 2014, Tuesday
Run-up to Budget: Emerging mkt peers pip India in past month
The Indian market has underperformed its EM peers in the past one month
July 07, 2014, Monday
Govt may unveil bolder economic reforms, but no tax changes in budget: poll
India will probably unveil bold reforms in its budget on Thursday in a bid to turn around an economy growing at decade lows, but ...
July 07, 2014, Monday
Industry wish list: CEOs want big & bold leaps
Tax reforms, GST rollout, public sector divestments top India Inc agenda; call for seizing the occasion
July 07, 2014, Monday
Budget week sees high expectations all around
Indices rally in anticipation of bold measures; FII inflows might pause slightly
July 07, 2014, Monday
Top aides in the 1st Modi govt Budget
RAVI MATHUR,As Arun Jaitley prepares for presenting his first Union Budget, he faces conflicting demands. While growth requires ...
July 06, 2014, Sunday
Budget 2014-15: Don't expect too much
If the Finance Minister can adjust a few deductions with the inflation rate, the consuming class should be reasonably happy
July 06, 2014, Sunday
Betting too high on Budget
Even if the Budget delivers, there are chances that the market may fall
July 06, 2014, Sunday
Mihir Sharma: Crimes and corrections
The finance minister must reverse the government's turn to statism, and lay out a reformist vision in the Budget
July 05, 2014, Saturday
Weekly market wrap: Markets surge on hopes of growth-focussed reforms
Sensex ended 3.4% or 862 points up while Nifty rose 3.2% or 243 points
