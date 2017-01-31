Company Analysis
February 25, 2018, Sunday
TV manufacturers to hike prices by 7% to offset customs duty impact
According to industry sources, Samsung is also planning for a hike of around 5-6%
January 27, 2018, Saturday
It isn't just about pricing: How luxury carmakers vie for the top spot
At present, Mercedes on top, followed by BMW & Audi. But for how long?
December 28, 2017, Thursday
Narayana Murthy is confident problems at Infosys are a thing of the past
After initial outrage over not making Panaya findings public, Murthy seems to have put his differences with Nilekani to rest
October 23, 2017, Monday
Vistara's losses could become a headache for aviation industry
Fuel prices have gone up by 50%. This makes up a large portion of total costs for any airline
October 14, 2017, Saturday
Bharti-Tata Tele deal: Sunil Mittal's 14-yr-old prophesy looks real today
Mittal had predicted that there would eventually not be more than four players in the telecom sector
July 22, 2017, Saturday
Hindustan Zinc: Strong prospects getting priced in
The company is on course to achieve production guidance while outlook for zinc prices remains strong
July 16, 2017, Sunday
Analysis: Shielding brand McDonald's
Reopening outlets, targeted communication key to regaining consumer trust, say experts
July 08, 2017, Saturday
Natco stands out with its niche portfolio
Complex product pipeline for US and specialty focus in domestic biz will drive growth for many years
July 03, 2017, Monday
Bata pitches a new image, runs into a sticky spot
The footwear brand runs into controversy over its new campaign. Will this help or dent its image?
June 26, 2017, Monday
Air India: On the selling block, finally
Some musings on the possible sale of India's national carrier
June 12, 2017, Monday
As SAIL's modernisation draws to a close, it faces new challenge
It must educate buyers about differentiating properties of its products from that are in the market
May 20, 2017, Saturday
Subsidiaries drag SBI's Q4 profit
Standalone numbers were good on most fronts
April 26, 2017, Wednesday
Stent price capping will put patients in jeopardy: Experts
After NPPA's notification, several companies sought permission to withdraw their stents from market
April 24, 2017, Monday
10% shareholding cap: Tata-Mistry battle put spotlight on rule
There are several instances where courts have dismissed petitions that do not meet the 10% threshold
April 20, 2017, Thursday
Fair or unfair? Men with a view on Adani, Tata compensatory power tariff
Long drawn tariff tussle, for which petition was first filed in 2012 also saw political influences
March 27, 2017, Monday
The people in the RIL unlawful gains case
Twelve entities, acting on behalf of Reliance Industries (RIL), booked gains of Rs 513 crore by squaring off derivatives' ...
March 21, 2017, Tuesday
Reliance Capital: Focus on core business may bridge valuation gap
Sale of non-core assets, listing of home finance arm will also aid valuation expansion
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
Spicing up Ginger
Tata group-owned budget hotel chain is going back to drawing board to reboot brand. Is it too late?
February 28, 2017, Tuesday
'Low tariffs in reverse auction signify cost effectiveness of wind energy'
The low tariffs in reverse auction for wind energy projects demonstrate the cost competitiveness of wind based energy generation ...
January 31, 2017, Tuesday
India Inc's CSR spending up 22% in FY16 at Rs 8,300 cr: Study
Larger companies spent significantly, with more than half of them adhering to 2% mandate