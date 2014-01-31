Companies - BS 1000 - 2013
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
21st century businesses
Asset-light companies with a strong brand franchise or deep customer relationships are leading the way
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Selecting the winners
Top decision-makers choose outstanding achievers in various categories
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Firing on all cylinders
Eicher Motors has taken the road less travelled and crafted a terrific growth story
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Fixing the tiles
Cera Sanitaryware has made the right moves at the right time
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Going the extra mile
Apart from being a stiff competitor to Uber, Ola is continuously adding new products and services beyond taxis
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
The opinion maker
The Centre for Science and Environment has made environmental issues a talking point in living rooms
February 12, 2015, Thursday
A breakthrough year for e-retail?
With big business houses and online firms vying for a share of the pie in 2015, Indian e-commerce is poised for explosive growth
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Choosing the winners
The Jury comprised seven of India Inc's leading decision-makers
February 12, 2015, Thursday
There may not be a wave, but there is growth: C P Gurnani
C P Gurnani explains to Malini Bhupta how the company has cracked the growth code and why telecom remains a lever of growth. ...
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Focused on fundamentals
GSK Consumer Healthcare has retained its momentum, even as the Indian consumer market shows mild signs of recovery
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Technology dividend
Paytm has mixed diverse business platforms with technology to get the best out of them
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Off the beaten track
In the absence of a proven model, Infosys had to create its own path, which others later followed
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Room for optimism
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has something to crow about finally, as the charge of two years of sub-5 per cent growth ...
January 31, 2014, Friday
India's slowdown warriors
Some companies converted the downturn into an opportunity to race ahead of the pack, using branding and smart financial ...
January 31, 2014, Friday
Corporate India's newest stars
They are the new kids on the block, a bunch of young CEOs running their businesses with elan and confidence
January 31, 2014, Friday
Hungry for growth
TCS has not only bettered the Indian IT industry's growth rate, but has also left its peers behind and maintained profit margins ...
January 31, 2014, Friday
Staying the course
HUL continues to be the indisputable leader in FMCG, despite competition having grown significantly over the past few years
January 31, 2014, Friday
Ascending to the next level
Bharat Petroleum's decision to enter exploration has yielded rich dividends
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
When 'small' works better
Companies making smaller acquisitions have done better in terms of shareholder returns
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
The acquisition machine
Top-line vanity with bottom-line sanity is Vivek Chaand Sehgal's success mantra
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Healthy growth
Abbott India's success comes from strong brands and a focus on the consumer
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Transport lifeline
Container Corporation is strengthening its leadership position as a pan-India logistics player
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
Hamara Bajaj
Rahul Bajaj, known for his frank opinion on all matters of national interest, has built a terrific company in a career spanning ...
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
This too shall pass
While the BS 1000 companies have seen their revenue rise only 1.3% and net profit decline 15.7% in 2014-15
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Should India Inc rethink globalisation?
A worldwide recession and a poor show by marquee acquisitions raise questions about India Inc's globalisation drive
February 12, 2015, Thursday
In the big league
Following a slew of acquisitions, Tech Mahindra is on course to grow into a $5-billion company
February 12, 2015, Thursday
In overdrive
Motherson Sumi has delivered success by consistently staying ahead of the curve
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Wealth from tech services
eClerx Services has gained from the knack of being in the right place at the right time
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Powering ahead
PowerGrid has been criss-crossing the country with its transmission lines
February 12, 2015, Thursday
The trend setter
TCS' biggest contribution has been in laying the foundation for the Indian IT services industry
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Best unlisted companies
In FY14, unlisted firms reported higher return on equity than listed ones, but earned lower net profits
January 31, 2014, Friday
India Inc's global dreams: So near, yet so far
Many of India's top companies now rival their global peers in scale of operations, but remain pygmies on key financial parameters
January 31, 2014, Friday
Choosing the winners
The Jury comprised six of India Inc's leading decision makers
January 31, 2014, Friday
Winner takes all
Sun Pharma is now India's largest drug maker and among the ten most valuable pharma companies globally
January 31, 2014, Friday
Rising from the ashes
Once almost bankrupt, Astral Poly Technik has become India's largest plumbing and drainage pipe manufacturer