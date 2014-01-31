JUST IN
  • 21st century businesses

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    21st century businesses

    Asset-light companies with a strong brand franchise or deep customer relationships are leading the way

  • Rajiv Memani, Cyril Shroff, R C Bhargava, Noshir Kaka, Sanjay Nayar

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    Selecting the winners

    Top decision-makers choose outstanding achievers in various categories

  • Siddhartha Lal MD and CEO, Eicher

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    Firing on all cylinders

    Eicher Motors has taken the road less travelled and crafted a terrific growth story

  • Vikram Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, Cera Sanitaryware

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    Fixing the tiles

    Cera Sanitaryware has made the right moves at the right time

  • Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola Cabs

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    Going the extra mile

    Apart from being a stiff competitor to Uber, Ola is continuously adding new products and services beyond taxis

  • Sunita Narain, Director-General, Centre for Science and Environment

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    The opinion maker

    The Centre for Science and Environment has made environmental issues a talking point in living rooms

  • February 12, 2015, Thursday

    A breakthrough year for e-retail?

    With big business houses and online firms vying for a share of the pie in 2015, Indian e-commerce is poised for explosive growth

  • Rajiv Memani, Sanjay Nayar, K V Kamath, Zia Mody, Marten Pieters and R C Bhargava

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    Choosing the winners

    The Jury comprised seven of India Inc's leading decision-makers

  • C P Gurnani

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    There may not be a wave, but there is growth: C P Gurnani

    C P Gurnani explains to Malini Bhupta how the company has cracked the growth code and why telecom remains a lever of growth. ...

  • Zubair Ahmed

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    Focused on fundamentals

    GSK Consumer Healthcare has retained its momentum, even as the Indian consumer market shows mild signs of recovery

  • Vijay Shekhar Sharma

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    Technology dividend

    Paytm has mixed diverse business platforms with technology to get the best out of them

  • February 12, 2015, Thursday

    Off the beaten track

    In the absence of a proven model, Infosys had to create its own path, which others later followed

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    Room for optimism

    Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has something to crow about finally, as the charge of two years of sub-5 per cent growth ...

  • January 31, 2014, Friday

    India's slowdown warriors

    Some companies converted the downturn into an opportunity to race ahead of the pack, using branding and smart financial ...

  • Anand Piramal

    January 31, 2014, Friday

    Corporate India's newest stars

    They are the new kids on the block, a bunch of young CEOs running their businesses with elan and confidence

  • January 31, 2014, Friday

    Hungry for growth

    TCS has not only bettered the Indian IT industry's growth rate, but has also left its peers behind and maintained profit margins ...

  • Sanjiv Mehta

    January 31, 2014, Friday

    Staying the course

    HUL continues to be the indisputable leader in FMCG, despite competition having grown significantly over the past few years

  • S Varadarajan

    January 31, 2014, Friday

    Ascending to the next level

    Bharat Petroleum's decision to enter exploration has yielded rich dividends

  • When 'small' works better

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    When 'small' works better

    Companies making smaller acquisitions have done better in terms of shareholder returns

  • Vivek Chaand Sehgal

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    The acquisition machine

    Top-line vanity with bottom-line sanity is Vivek Chaand Sehgal's success mantra

  • Rehan Khan, Managing Director Abbott India

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    Healthy growth

    Abbott India's success comes from strong brands and a focus on the consumer

  • Anil Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Concor

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    Transport lifeline

    Container Corporation is strengthening its leadership position as a pan-India logistics player

  • Rahul Bajaj

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    Hamara Bajaj

    Rahul Bajaj, known for his frank opinion on all matters of national interest, has built a terrific company in a career spanning ...

    February 10, 2016, Wednesday

    This too shall pass

    While the BS 1000 companies have seen their revenue rise only 1.3% and net profit decline 15.7% in 2014-15

  • Make in India

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    Should India Inc rethink globalisation?

    A worldwide recession and a poor show by marquee acquisitions raise questions about India Inc's globalisation drive

  • C P Gurnani

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    In the big league

    Following a slew of acquisitions, Tech Mahindra is on course to grow into a $5-billion company

  • Vivek Chaand Sehgal

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    In overdrive

    Motherson Sumi has delivered success by consistently staying ahead of the curve

  • PD Mundhra

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    Wealth from tech services

    eClerx Services has gained from the knack of being in the right place at the right time

  • R N Nayak

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    Powering ahead

    PowerGrid has been criss-crossing the country with its transmission lines

  • February 12, 2015, Thursday

    The trend setter

    TCS' biggest contribution has been in laying the foundation for the Indian IT services industry

    February 12, 2015, Thursday

    Best unlisted companies

    In FY14, unlisted firms reported higher return on equity than listed ones, but earned lower net profits

  • January 31, 2014, Friday

    India Inc's global dreams: So near, yet so far

    Many of India's top companies now rival their global peers in scale of operations, but remain pygmies on key financial parameters

  • BS Jury

    January 31, 2014, Friday

    Choosing the winners

    The Jury comprised six of India Inc's leading decision makers

  • Dilip S Shanghvi

    January 31, 2014, Friday

    Winner takes all

    Sun Pharma is now India's largest drug maker and among the ten most valuable pharma companies globally

  • Sandeep Engineer

    January 31, 2014, Friday

    Rising from the ashes

    Once almost bankrupt, Astral Poly Technik has become India's largest plumbing and drainage pipe manufacturer