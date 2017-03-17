Companies - BS 1000 - 2016
-
March 27, 2017, Monday
BS Annual Awards: An evening lit up by the stars of India Inc
Awards also honoured institutions and people who contributed to society and made a huge impact
-
March 26, 2017, Sunday
Govt to empower bankers: Arun Jaitley at BS Awards
FM says anti-graft laws need to be upgraded to meet needs of a modern economic system
-
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Dr Lal Pathlabs' strong brand and network keep it in the pink of health
Dr Lal Pathlabs is Business Standard Star SME of the Year 2016
-
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Maruti Suzuki's breezy FY17 ride makes it BS Star MNC of the Year 2016
Maruti Suzuki is at pole position in Suzuki's global operations as sales, profit soar
-
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Deveshwar: ITC's longest-serving chairman with a lifetime of achievements
Y C Deveshwar, who diversified ITC beyond tobacco, is winner of BS Lifetime achievement award 2016
-
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Obsessive focus on cost, efficiency made IndiGo BS Company of the Year 2016
IndiGo Airlines has proved that it is possible to run a profitable airline and delight the customer
-
March 17, 2017, Friday
How independent are independent directors?
Boardroom battles at Tata group and Infosys have put spotlight on their role and responsibilities
-
March 17, 2017, Friday
The end of conglomerates?
Standalone companies in high-growth areas have raced ahead in the past decade
-
March 17, 2017, Friday
We don't get swayed by movement in numbers: Siddhartha Lal
The motorcycle business makes up for the bulk of profits, while being smaller in revenue
-
March 27, 2017, Monday
Business Standard Annual Awards: Celebrating excellence
An evening lit up by the stars of India Inc
-
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Watch BS Awards: IndiGo is Company of year, Eicher's Lal is best CEO
Business Standard honours 14 outstanding organisations & individuals
-
March 25, 2017, Saturday
NTPC has held its own with robust returns to shine amid gloomy power play
NTPC, with efficient operations and consistent performance, is BS Star PSU of the Year 2016
-
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Freshdesk: How a disgruntled traveller went on to set up a rocking start-up
Freshdesk, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, is BS start-up of the year 2016
-
March 25, 2017, Saturday
Royal Enfield: Eicher's unconventional CEO Lal is driving firm in top gear
Siddhartha Lal, who is now eyeing a global presence for Royal Enfiel, is BS CEO of the Year 2016
-
March 17, 2017, Friday
BS Jury: Picking the winners
Six leading decision-makers choose top achievers in various categories
-
March 17, 2017, Friday
Innovative organisation of the year: Inter-planetary explorer
Isro has embarked on inter-planetary explorations with two successes - Chandrayaan-1
-
March 17, 2017, Friday
Low cost does not imply low quality: Aditya Ghosh
IndiGo's success can be attributed to a combination of the management's vision and strategy