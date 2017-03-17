March 27, 2017, Monday BS Annual Awards: An evening lit up by the stars of India Inc Awards also honoured institutions and people who contributed to society and made a huge impact

March 26, 2017, Sunday Govt to empower bankers: Arun Jaitley at BS Awards FM says anti-graft laws need to be upgraded to meet needs of a modern economic system

March 25, 2017, Saturday Deveshwar: ITC's longest-serving chairman with a lifetime of achievements Y C Deveshwar, who diversified ITC beyond tobacco, is winner of BS Lifetime achievement award 2016

March 25, 2017, Saturday Obsessive focus on cost, efficiency made IndiGo BS Company of the Year 2016 IndiGo Airlines has proved that it is possible to run a profitable airline and delight the customer

March 17, 2017, Friday How independent are independent directors? Boardroom battles at Tata group and Infosys have put spotlight on their role and responsibilities

March 17, 2017, Friday The end of conglomerates? Standalone companies in high-growth areas have raced ahead in the past decade