Companies & Industry News
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
India app software spending to grow at 20% this year, outpace China: Report
While both countries are poised for continued growth, organisations have different criteria for selecting the vendors they use, ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Home Healthcare sector mulls tapping colleges to quell manpower crunch
Home Healthcare is a $5 billion market opportunity, and is quickly lilely to double, according to Vishal Bali, co-founder and ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Passenger vehicle sales up 7% in Feb; motorcycle sales jump 26%: SIAM
Sales of commercial vehicles were up 31.13% to 87,777 units in February
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
US hikes anti-dumping duty three-fold on Indian shrimps, exporters in tizzy
The move come at a time when senators are blaming Indian exporters for shipping heavily subsidized shrimps
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
PNB scam: Jewellers face working capital crunch as banks make loans harder
Lenders have increased the number of loan-approving staff; both fund-based assistance and opening LCs and executing export orders ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
India needs 1,750 new aircraft over 20 years to meet rising traffic: Airbus
On an average, one Airbus aircraft will be delivered to India every week for next 10 years
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
India needs 1,750 new aircraft over 20 years to meet rising demands: Airbus
India is set to become the world's third largest aviation market by 2019-20, Airbus said
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Govt looking to penalise cement companies for cartelisation: Report
The Competition Commission of India had imposed a fine on 10 cement companies and a trade body for price fixing in 2016
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
How Trump's tariff hike will hit India's 10 mt of metal scrap imports
India imports about 10 mt of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap from across the world of which US contributes nearly 20%
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
India's apparel exports may dip in FY18 over GST, global challenges
Growing uncompetitiveness, lack of refunds and incentives post GST may push back exports from $17 billion
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Trump's duty hike threat disastrous for Indian diamond jewellery sector
US consumes 40% of India's annual jewellery exports, sets the tone for rest of the world too; the impact would be huge if the ...
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Media and entertainment sector ripe for mergers and acquisitions
A panel of experts discussing the future of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the media and entertainment (M&E) sector was ...
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Google, Facebook offensive pushes out fintech, e-commerce players in India
While Google has market capitalisation of almost $753 billion and Facebook commands one of $515 billion, it is the wealth of user ...
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Indian media & entertainment sector to touch Rs 2 trn by 2020: EY India
This growth is being led by the digital segment, showing that advertising budgets are in line with the changes in content ...
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Govt creating umbrella body to provide assistance to filmmakers: Irani
She said the industry must look at using artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Women's Day 2018: Here are the top 5 co-working spaces for female employees
Co-working spaces in India are offering special facilities to women in the form of mentor sessions
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Compliance issues: BS-VI cars to remain a luxury until April 2020
The country's biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, said it is on track to meet the 2020 deadline
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Trump's steel import curbs might not immediately hit India's exports: Govt
The Trade Expansion Act of 1962, Section 232(b) gives the United States the ability to investigate whether certain imports, or ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Know your rights when you fly: Government to ask airlines to educate flyers
Low ticket prices have made Indian skies crowded leading to increased consumer activism
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Steel demand picks up to 5.2% in first 9 months of FY18, says ICRA
The improvement is seen due to sustained buoyancy in the automobile sector and recovery in growth rates in the construction and ...