December 02, 2017, Saturday
Know Salil Parekh, the man who slips into Sikka's empty shoes at Infosys
Infosys has once again appointed an outsider as the CEO
October 25, 2017, Wednesday
In a snub to Murthy, Infosys gives Sikka thumbs up; cuts FY18 guidance
Q2 profits up 3.2% to Rs 3726 crore
September 29, 2017, Friday
Infosys execs get objectionable mail; case registered under IT Act
Mails sent to firms CFO M D Ranganathan and its head of investor relations- Sandeep Mahindroo
September 11, 2017, Monday
Infosys crisis and the Panaya deal fiasco: Was Narayana Murthy wrong?
Highly successful leaders are driven by 'self-actualisation need'
September 08, 2017, Friday
Clients comfortable over assurance of continuity of strategy: Infosys MD
Infy management did a conference call with analysts to talk about demand and business
September 04, 2017, Monday
Infosys promoters offer shares worth Rs 2,038 cr for buyback
Shares to be available at a price of Rs 1,150 per share
September 03, 2017, Sunday
Infosys row: Vishal Sikka exercised Rs 6.5-cr stock options before quitting
Sikka was granted 232,329 RSUs at Rs 5 a unit over two years since he joined Infosys in August 2014
September 02, 2017, Saturday
Infosys seeks shareholder nod to appoint Praveen Rao as managing director
Infosys said Rao will continue to perform his role as the COO and interim CEO, along with that of MD
September 02, 2017, Saturday
Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani will not draw any salary
He comes under the promoter category and personally holds 0.93% stake in the company
September 02, 2017, Saturday
Narayana Murthy on vendetta campaign, says Seshasayee
Former Infy chairman says charges against him are 'patently offensive'
September 01, 2017, Friday
Engaging with shareholders to ensure high governance standards: Infosys
Firm to hold consultations to determine future course of action
September 01, 2017, Friday
Full text: Murthy's charges false, slanderous, says Infosys ex-chairman Seshasayee
Seshasayee said he had always been candid and truthful in all his statements concerning Infosys.
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
Infosys fights to keep the brand off the battlefront
With employees as brand ambassadors, can the company steer its image clear of the present danger?
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
After Sikka's Infosys exit, wife Vandana quits Infosys Foundation in US
Vishal Sikka resigned as the company's CEO on August 18
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
Nilekani will bring back glory to Infosys: Full text of Murthy's call with Infosys investors
The Infosys co-founder said he was happy that Nilekani had taken over the company's reins
August 29, 2017, Tuesday
Key concern was board's poor governance, says Narayana Murthy
Murthy asserted that Nilekani is a 'stickler for good corporate governance'
August 29, 2017, Tuesday
Nilekani will bring back Infosys' past glory, Murthy tells investors
'Happy that Nilekani has taken over as chairman of Infosys'
August 29, 2017, Tuesday
Nandan Nilekani vs Vishal Sikka: A check on Infosys' performance
Under Nilekani's stewardship, Infosys' total income on a consolidated basis grew 280% betweeen March 2003-2007
August 28, 2017, Monday
Promoters to participate in Rs 13,000-cr share buyback: Infosys
The company, however, did not give details on which promoters are keen to participate in the buyback
August 28, 2017, Monday
Infosys row: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw backs Ravi Venkatesan after Pai's remarks
T V Mohandas Pai alleged that Venkatesan was in power play and needs to be sidelined
