-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ola's chess match with both rivals and investors; seeks $1 bn funding
Market speculation on next moves, with it and arch-rival Uber having the same big stakeholder, raises questions on future ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Auto industry's cure for electric car blues: Be more like Tesla
From Ford to Porsche, car makers plan to invest $70 bn to introduce a new generation of more stylish electric vehicles, and ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Captain Virat Kohli to bat for Uber as its India brand ambassador
US-based ride-hailing firm shows it's still willing to burn cash by naming one of India's costliest cricketers as beacon holder ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Maruti Suzuki drives showroom managers to leading B-Schools for training
1,500 executives will be trained at Gurgaon's MDI and Ghaziabad's IMT by next year
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Ola's sputtering India e-vehicle trial a red flag for PM Modi plan
Global auto makers have warned that India is not ready for electrification, saying the govt must first lay down a clear, ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Volvo Cars to hike prices in India by up to 5% to offset import duty impact
Volvo Cars to increase prices in India by up to 5% to offset import duty increase
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Volkswagen unveils new version of 1.0 lite MPI engine Polo at Rs 541,800
The 1.0 L MPI engine Polo will generate a peak power of 56 kW and a torque of 95 Nm
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Royal Enfield takes the 'Vintage' route to drive into pre-owned business
Royal Enfield is aiming to open 10 Vintage-branded showrooms across the country in the first year
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Lamborghini SUV Urus triggering growth; India sales to treble in 3 years
With SUV Urus, orders are expected to double this year in India
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Tata Motors unveils E-Vision Sedan concept at Geneva Motor Show
Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran and group patriarch Ratan Tata were also present on the occasion
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Suzuki Motorcycle launches 2018 series of Gixxer, Gixxer SF in India
The dispatches for the 2018 series Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles have commenced and will be available across dealerships
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
BMW launches 6 Series Gran Turismo in Chennai starting at Rs 5.89 million
The Gran Turismo is produced at the company's factory at nearby Singaperumal Koil
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
M&M unveils new variant of sports tourer bike Mojo UT 300 at Rs 149,000
Mojo Xtreme Tourer (XT) 300 is the the other variant in the Mojo portfolio
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Maruti Alto crosses 3.5 mn cumulative sales mark, gains 33% market share
Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today said its highest selling model Alto has crossed the 35 lakh cumulative ...
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Tata Motors launches special edition of Zest Premio at Rs 753,000
Tata Motors has so far sold more than 85,000 units of Zest since its launch in August 2014
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
After five long years, motorcycles are back on double-digit growth track
Scooter volume addition has been higher for five consecutive years, as motorcycles saw impact of an erratic monsoon
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
JLR unveils its first all-electric production vehicle I-PACE in Austria
The company in a statement said that the I-PACE will be built in Plant Graz, Austria
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
The latest version of Audi Q5 is more stylish and powerful than before
The latest version of the Audi Q5 showcases the best of German engineering, says Joshua David Luther
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
TVS Apache RR 310 has the heart and soul of a fierce beast on the road
TVS Apache RR 310 is beyond the good looks and a premium feel, writes Joshua David Luther
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Tata Motors Feb sales rise 38% to 58,993 units on robust infra developments
Passenger vehicle sales stood at 17,771 units as against 12,272 units in February 2017, up 45%
- Ola's chess match with both rivals and investors; seeks $1 bn funding
- Auto industry's cure for electric car blues: Be more like Tesla
- Captain Virat Kohli to bat for Uber as its India brand ambassador
- Maruti Suzuki drives showroom managers to leading B-Schools for training
- Ola's sputtering India e-vehicle trial a red flag for PM Modi plan
- Volvo Cars to hike prices in India by up to 5% to offset import duty impact
- Volkswagen unveils new version of 1.0 lite MPI engine Polo at Rs 541,800
- Royal Enfield takes the 'Vintage' route to drive into pre-owned business
- Lamborghini SUV Urus triggering growth; India sales to treble in 3 years
- Tata Motors unveils E-Vision Sedan concept at Geneva Motor Show
You are here » Home » Companies » News » Automobile