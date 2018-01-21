-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Give details of unencumbered assets, they'll be auctioned: SC to Unitech
The bench said that it has prepared a list of unencumbered properties but it was incomplete
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Prestige Estates to acquire 80% stake in Sterling Urban for Rs 3.36 billion
Sterling Urban Infraprojects owns around 59 acres of land at outer ring road-Sarjapour, Bengaluru
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Uniform rules across India will boost affordable housing: Anita Arjundas
Last month, the government had said the goods and services tax (GST) would be reduced from 12 per cent to eight per cent for ...
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
440,000 unsold homes in seven cities in 2017, Delhi-NCR on top: JLL India
Delhi-NCR has the highest volume at around 1,50,654 units which remained unsold in 2017, while Chennai has the highest percentage ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 20-bn hybrid annuity project from NHAI in Andhra
The construction period for the 50.8 km project is 30 months
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
From dry construction to prefab units, realtors push tech to meet deadlines
Over the past decade, construction capability has evolved
-
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Deposit Rs 100 million to pay interest to home-buyers: SC to Supertech
The apex court had said that first, the principal amount would be given to the investors and then the issue of interest and ...
-
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
N Chandrasekaran to merge Tata's housing, realty firms in three months
Sanjay Dutt will head the vertical, to be formed as a result of Chairman Chandra's cluster vision
-
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Signs of revival in realty sector: New schemes will do well, say experts
Some companies were witnessing a 50 per cent jump in sales as many claimed that the bounce back in sales came in the third
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Affordable housing: IIFL aims to double home loan book to Rs 280 bn by 2020
IIFL Home Loans today said it aims to more than double its loan book to Rs 28,000 crore by 2020, primarily due to focus on ...
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
DLF plans to sell ready-to-move-in flats worth Rs 150 bn in next 3-4 years
The real estate sector is facing multi-year demand slowdown, resulting in sluggish sales and unsold inventories
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Real estate stress: Now, Supertech to develop other players' stuck projects
Supertech has recently raised around Rs 8 billion from Altico Capital and L&T Finance to complete its ongoing projects
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Prestige, HDFC arm ink Rs 25 bn housing tie-up to tap mid-income segment
The primary focus will be on expanding Prestige's residential business by identifying strategic land parcels
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Australian govt will not finance rail link for Adani's $16 bn project
Before its re-election last year, the Queensland Labor government promised to veto Adanis application for a loan from the Naif
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Hotspot: Mira Road is an attractive budget housing destination in Mumbai
Mira Road is well connected to various developed areas around it
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Consumer Protection Act: Land owner, builder relation is complex
A landower entrusting his land to a builder is availing a service which is amenable under the Consumer Protection Act
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
DLF plans to launch QIP of shares by April; raise Rs 45-50 billion
DLF has already received approval from shareholders to sell 173-million equity shares
-
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Big churn at global real-estate consultancies JLL India and C&W
Cushman & Wakefield saw many senior executives quitting after its former managing director Sanjay Dutt quit in 2016 to join ...
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
Property prices rise in 14 cities during Oct-Dec; fall in Delhi-NCR: Report
Gurgaon and Delhi saw a price decline of approximately 1% and Kolkata saw a marginal drop of around 0.25%
-
January 21, 2018, Sunday
Bharti Realty to invest Rs 35 bn in Delhi-NCR commercial, housing projects
Bharti Realty already has two-three properties in commercial hub 'Aerocity' near Delhi airport
