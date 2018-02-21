-
March 12, 2018, Monday
RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
RCom Chairman Anil Ambani aims to cut his firm's debt by selling most of its wireless assets
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Merger with Indus Towers outweighs most pressures for Bharti Infratel
Bharti Infratel's transition to an independent telecom tower company and higher rentals on the back of data-driven expansion by ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Help to telecom sector might be on Union Cabinet agenda today
The proposals include easing of spectrum holding limits for telecom companies, raising the tenure of spectrum payment to 16 years ...
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Trai expects 5G spectrum auction recommendation within quarter: R S Sharma
However, nearly 60 per cent of the radio waves, including premium 4G bands, remained unsold in that auction
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
India will be in step with world on 5G services: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Sunil Mittal was replying to a question on Indian telecom industry's readiness and timeline for 5G services roll out
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Airtel to get out of infra game, focus on connectivity: Sunil Bharti Mittal
A listing, if it does happen, would only be of a minority stake, said Mittal
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Airtel Africa valuation should be much more than $7 billion: Akhil Gupta
Bharti Airtel operates in 14 African countries and all the operations are managed by Bharti Airtel International
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Reliance, Samsung to bring 4G connectivity to 99% of population by Diwali
Through its IoT services, Jio aims to work with the sectors like transportation, weather forecasting and agriculture
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Airtel Payments Bank slashes interest rate by 175 bps to 5.5%
RBI's new guidelines for payments bank to get their customers' information verified by third parties, has also come as a blow
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
4G: Trai wants feedback on call quality rules
Many operators providing LTE coverage have yet to offer it and might do so in a phased manner
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Trai's rule on predatory pricing unfair, we lost 80% business: Vodafone CEO
Under the new rules, Trai will impose financial disincentive of up to Rs 5 million per circle on operators if their service rates ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Reliance Jio shoots off another letter in escalating spate with COAI
Jio said that the industry body's veiled references to it as being the sole beneficiary of TRAI's regulations were not lost on ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Reliance Jio and Samsung to set up nationwide Internet of Things network
According to the company, Reliance Jio is ready to pave the way for a fully digital India in which IoT will reach every corner of ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
MWC 2018: BSNL signs pact with Nokia to roll out 4G service in 10 circles
Nokia will deploy the technology in 10 telecom circles in India - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Goa, Tamil ...
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Idea Cellular raises Rs 35 billion via QIP, allots 424 mn shares to buyers
The company has issued and allotted about 424 million equity shares to qualified institutional buyers
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Aircel hopes to restore services in Tamil Nadu in two days
The company saw porting requests going up to 800,000 on Thursday
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Airtel and Huawei successfully conduct India's first 5G trial in Gurgaon
During the test trial, a user throughput of more than 3 Gbps was achieved using the set up
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Airtel offers Rs 2,000 cashback on select 4G Motorola, Lenovo smartphones
Two popular 4G smartphones from Motorola -- Moto C, Moto E4 and Lenovo K8 Note are available with the offer
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Aircel network issues trigger rumours of service closure; customers panic
Some complained that they were unable to use the mobile number porting facility due to network issues
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Idea Cellular fixes Rs 82.50 per share to raise Rs 35-bn through QIP
Following the QIP, their stake in India's third-largest telecom operator will rise to 47.2 per cent from 42.4 per cent now
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Merger with Indus Towers outweighs most pressures for Bharti Infratel
- Help to telecom sector might be on Union Cabinet agenda today
- Trai expects 5G spectrum auction recommendation within quarter: R S Sharma
- India will be in step with world on 5G services: Sunil Bharti Mittal
- Airtel to get out of infra game, focus on connectivity: Sunil Bharti Mittal
- Airtel Africa valuation should be much more than $7 billion: Akhil Gupta
- Reliance, Samsung to bring 4G connectivity to 99% of population by Diwali
- Airtel Payments Bank slashes interest rate by 175 bps to 5.5%
- 4G: Trai wants feedback on call quality rules