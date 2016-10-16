Expert Views on Companies
-
August 18, 2017, Friday
Vishal Sikka's exit and return of the 'Founder's Syndrome'
An organisation cannot be run in the belief that the founder will be around forever
-
January 24, 2017, Tuesday
Warning signals
Disappointing start to Q3 corporate results
-
January 20, 2017, Friday
Heal the wounds: The challenges before Chandra as Tata Sons chairman
Let's hope his presence helps provide the much-needed healing touch
-
January 15, 2017, Sunday
Chandra's new orbit
Tata Sons' chairman must be his own man
-
January 13, 2017, Friday
Chandra as chairman: Tata Group needs a structure that transcends people
The Tata group, built over 150 years, has been steadily losing its reputation these past few months
-
December 15, 2016, Thursday
Shyamal Majumdar: Noise after a long silence
Why did Nusli Wadia choose to remain a silent spectator for so long?
-
December 13, 2016, Tuesday
Insight: IT firms have rarely traded at lower valuations, time to rethink
Most Indian companies have not yet adapted to the cloud; to artificial intelligence; and to business models like software as a ...
-
December 12, 2016, Monday
Street Food: Jayalalithaa and Dalal Street
Stock prices of Sun TV Network rose 12 per cent on December 5 - the day of her death
-
December 11, 2016, Sunday
Independent directors: An inherently weak institution
The most important role of independent directors is to protect the interest of non-controlling shareholders
-
November 24, 2016, Thursday
Indrajit Gupta: No endgame in sight
Having served as chairman for four years-and a director at Tata Sons for a decade - Cyrus Mistry is a quintessential insider
-
November 20, 2016, Sunday
A question of independence
Tatas should have treated independent directors better
-
November 08, 2016, Tuesday
A questionable strategy
Selling TCS stake to salvage strugglers isn't a good move
-
November 06, 2016, Sunday
Sunita Narain: AirBnb, Uber and informal businesses
The fact is Airbnb and Uber are part of the inevitable change in our future
-
November 02, 2016, Wednesday
Boardroom drama: Dilemma, uncertainty will dog Tata Group
Tata may turn out to be dead right on various issues over which Mistry has clashed with him. But this is no way to handle ...
-
October 30, 2016, Sunday
A K Bhattacharya: Keeping the PM in the loop
Speculation will be rife about why Ratan Tata wrote a letter to Narendra Modi after the board of Tata Sons removed Cyrus Mistry ...
-
October 30, 2016, Sunday
Debashis Basu:The real Tata issue: Poor capital allocation
In short, the largest investments by the Tatas over any decade happened under Mr Tata between 2000 and 2010, and overall, they ...
-
October 27, 2016, Thursday
No fireworks for early birds
Q2 results so far suggest recovery will take longer
-
October 27, 2016, Thursday
Indrajit Gupta: Silence of the lambs
Till date, not a single credible reason has been put up by the august Tata Sons board for dismissing Cyrus Mistry as chairman
-
October 21, 2016, Friday
Tea with BS: Ashish Goel
Goel tells Alnoor Peermohamed and Raghu Krishnan why e-commerce players must stop offering discounts and focus on building ...
-
October 16, 2016, Sunday
A 'Note'-worthy fiasco
Samsung's failure can dent the industry's image