February 28, 2018, Wednesday Tailwind ahead for M&M Financial Services as asset quality improves Improving rural sentiment augurs well for growth and asset quality

February 14, 2018, Wednesday Bhushan Steel Q3 net loss more than doubles to Rs 16.07 bn During the period under review, its total expenses also rose to Rs 58.44 bn from Rs 49.37 bn

February 12, 2018, Monday Hindalco arm Utkal Alumina's Q3 EBITDA jumps 73% on strong alumina prices Firm to double alumina refinery capacity in Odisha to three million tonnes at a cost Rs 40-50 bn

February 09, 2018, Friday Suzlon Energy reports Q3 loss of Rs 326 mn on weak operational performance Total expenses for the same period were lower at Rs 22.80 billion, compared to Rs 30.37 billion in the same period a year back

February 08, 2018, Thursday Glenmark Pharma Q3 net drops 78% to Rs 1.04 bn; US business declines 40% Glenmark's consolidated revenue also declined by 13.07 per cent at Rs 22.03 billion for the third quarter ended December 31

February 07, 2018, Wednesday Reliance Home Finance Q3 net profit doubles to Rs 460 mn, revenue up 56% The home financier also improved on its asset quality with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reducing to 0.8 per cent of the ...

February 07, 2018, Wednesday SpiceJet records highest ever quarterly profit at Rs 2.4 billion in Q3 The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1.81 billion in the same period a year ago

February 07, 2018, Wednesday Punjab National Bank Q3 net profit up 11.1% at Rs 2.3 bn, bad loans decline The public sector lender's total income increased by 8.02 per cent to Rs 152.57 billion for the quarter under review

February 06, 2018, Tuesday Bank of Maharashtra Q3 net loss widens three-fold to Rs 59.67 billion Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 11.29 per cent at end of December 2017, against 11.43 per cent in December 2016

February 05, 2018, Monday IFCI Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1.77 billion on higher bad loan provisioning Infrastructure lender IFCI Ltd's net loss ballooned to Rs 177 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal as bad loans ...