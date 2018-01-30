Company Results
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Tailwind ahead for M&M Financial Services as asset quality improves
Improving rural sentiment augurs well for growth and asset quality
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Bhushan Steel Q3 net loss more than doubles to Rs 16.07 bn
During the period under review, its total expenses also rose to Rs 58.44 bn from Rs 49.37 bn
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Commodity producers, retail lenders and metal firms grew the fastest in Q3
Positively, many companies also said that GST-related issues are now receding
February 12, 2018, Monday
Hindalco arm Utkal Alumina's Q3 EBITDA jumps 73% on strong alumina prices
Firm to double alumina refinery capacity in Odisha to three million tonnes at a cost Rs 40-50 bn
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net profit rises 20% at Rs 1.34 billion
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 15.70 billion
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Tata Steel Q3 net jumps five-fold to Rs 11.35 bn on volume growth
Company beats revenue estimates at Rs 330.9 bn, up 14.4% y-o-y
February 09, 2018, Friday
Suzlon Energy reports Q3 loss of Rs 326 mn on weak operational performance
Total expenses for the same period were lower at Rs 22.80 billion, compared to Rs 30.37 billion in the same period a year back
February 09, 2018, Friday
Hindustan Petroleum Q3 profit rises 23% to Rs 19 bn; income up 13%
Income from operations rose over 13% to Rs 628.32 bn
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Glenmark Pharma Q3 net drops 78% to Rs 1.04 bn; US business declines 40%
Glenmark's consolidated revenue also declined by 13.07 per cent at Rs 22.03 billion for the third quarter ended December 31
February 08, 2018, Thursday
ACC Q4 net surges 126% to Rs 2 bn; recommends dividend of Rs 15 per share
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 1.85 billion
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Reliance Home Finance Q3 net profit doubles to Rs 460 mn, revenue up 56%
The home financier also improved on its asset quality with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reducing to 0.8 per cent of the ...
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
SpiceJet records highest ever quarterly profit at Rs 2.4 billion in Q3
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1.81 billion in the same period a year ago
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Punjab National Bank Q3 net profit up 11.1% at Rs 2.3 bn, bad loans decline
The public sector lender's total income increased by 8.02 per cent to Rs 152.57 billion for the quarter under review
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Bank of Maharashtra Q3 net loss widens three-fold to Rs 59.67 billion
Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 11.29 per cent at end of December 2017, against 11.43 per cent in December 2016
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit rises 4% at Rs 8 billion on higher sales
The company's revenue from operations grew 15% to Rs 73.05 bn
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Natco Pharma Q3 net up 11% at Rs 2.17 billion
However, the revenues declined by 16% to Rs 5.74 bn
February 05, 2018, Monday
IFCI Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1.77 billion on higher bad loan provisioning
Infrastructure lender IFCI Ltd's net loss ballooned to Rs 177 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal as bad loans ...
February 02, 2018, Friday
Amazon profits at their highest ever thanks to holiday sales, US tax boost
The world's largest online retailer said net income more than doubled to $1.86 billion, or $3.75 per share in the fourth quarter ...
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Q3 net up 16% to Rs 1.55 bn on strong sales
Company to launch one scooter and motorcycle in Q4, may hike prices to offset higher material costs
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Piramal Enterprises Q3 consolidated net rises 21% to Rs 4.9 billion
Pharma segment revenues grew by 7% to Rs 10.22 bn
February 16, 2018, Friday
Pricing pressure in global operations dents Jet Airways' Q3 numbers
Jet Airways has been struggling with weak demand from the Persian Gulf for a few quarters, though the management indicated that ...
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
NCC Q3 net profit up 72% at Rs 1 bn on increased gross profit margin
BS ReporterHyderabad, 14 February: Hyderabad-based construction company NCC Limited has reported a 72 percent jump in standalone ...
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
IOB's Q3 loss almost doubles to Rs 9.7 bn on higher NPA provisioning
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has reported a net loss of Rs 9.71 billion during the third quarter ended December 2017 as compared to ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Gillette India Q2 net up 7% at Rs 587.7 million, revenue at Rs 4.07 billion
The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 547.5 million in the corresponding period of ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Coal India Q3 net profit up 4% at Rs 30.04 bn, total income at Rs 224.8 bn
CIL said, revenue for the quarter is not comparable with the year-ago period on account of GST implementation from July 1, 2017
February 09, 2018, Friday
India Cements net profit down by 36%, MD Srinivasan calls Q3 worst quarter
India Cements has registered a net profit of Rs 152.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, a 35.6 per cent decline ...
February 09, 2018, Friday
Tata Steel Q3 consolidated net surges over five-fold to Rs 12.9 bn
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 334.4 bn; the company also incurred exceptional charges of Rs 11.15 bn
February 08, 2018, Thursday
After 10 straight quarters of losses, SAIL back in black in Q3 at Rs 431 mn
Quarterly revenue from operations rose 21.4 percent to Rs 153.24 billion
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Cadila Healthcare Q3 PAT grows 68% as US biz jumps 78% on flu drug sales
Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare has posted a 68 per cent year on year (YoY) jump in net profit for the third quarter of the ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Cognizant posts small loss due to one-time provisional income tax in US
For the year 2018, the company is expecting the revenue to be in the range of $16-16.30 billion
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Cipla Q3 profit up 7% to Rs 4 bn, India revenue swells 15% to Rs 16 bn
Revenue from North America fell 2 percent due to ongoing pricing pressures in the generics market
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Zydus Wellness Q3 net profit up 44% to Rs 362 mn on robust income
The personal care arm of Cadila Healthcare, Ahmedabad based Zydus Wellness has reported a 43.8 per cent year on year jump in net ...
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
JSW Energy Q3 net jumps two-fold to Rs 505 mn on lower effective tax rate
Its total revenues for the October-December period grew 6.46 per cent to Rs 20.81 billion from Rs 19.54 billion in Q3 FY17
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Tata Chemicals Q3 profit soars 3-fold to Rs 7.6 bn on gains from US biz
Net profit had stood at Rs 2.6363 billion in the same period of the corresponding year, the company said in a BSE filing
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Gulf Oil Lubricants India clocks record 59% growth in net profit for Q3
Net revenue for the reporting quarter stood higher at Rs 3.55 billion, up by 34.3 per cent versus Rs 2.64 billion in December ...
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Tata Motors turns profitable at standalone level after five quarters
Consolidated net profit for the quarter rose about 13-fold to Rs 12 bn on higher JLR sales
February 02, 2018, Friday
Bajaj Auto FY18 Q3 net up 3.8% at Rs 10.13 bn, but misses estimates
Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading at Rs 3,245.55 apiece in the afternoon trade, down 4.81% from the previous close on BSE
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Soaring mobile ad sales boost Facebook Q4 revenue to $12.97 billion
Daily active users (DAUs) were 1.40 billion on average for December 2017 -- an increase of 14 per cent year-over-year
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Reliance Power Q3 net rises 2% to Rs 2.8 bn on fall in total expenses
Anil Ambani led Reliance Power (RPower) reported a marginal rise in net profit for the December quarter at Rs2.8Billion. The ...
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Piramal Enterprises Q3 net profit up 21% at Rs 4.90 billion
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.04 billion in the year-ago period