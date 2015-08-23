-
August 18, 2016, Thursday
July sees M&A deals worth $4 bn
Year tally hits $20 bn
-
January 18, 2016, Monday
Axis Bank buys 200,000 sq ft of office space in Mumbai
Deal with The Ruby Mills estimated to be Rs 320 crore, at Rs 16,000 a sq ft
-
December 18, 2015, Friday
Bain Capital buys stake in QuEST Global Engineering
This could be Bain Capital's second largest investment in the IT technology space
-
December 01, 2015, Tuesday
Nestle resumes production of Maggi across the country
Nestle had started production in four units in a phased manner starting October 26
-
November 28, 2015, Saturday
Maggi Pazzta tested in unaccredited lab?
The UP FDA has alleged that pasta from the food major contains higher than permissible levels of lead
-
November 12, 2015, Thursday
60,000 Maggi kits sold out in 5 mins on Snapdeal
A new batch of Maggi Welcome Kits will be on sale from November 16
-
November 10, 2015, Tuesday
Maggi returns to shop shelves
Will be available online from 12 November exclusively in Snapdeal as a part of Nestle's relaunch strategy
-
November 09, 2015, Monday
Nestle relaunches Maggi noodles; begins market rollout
Nestle India today relaunched its popular Maggi noodles in India, five months after they were banned due to alleged presence of ...
-
October 28, 2015, Wednesday
Rival brands up the ante as Maggi relaunch nears
ITC, Chaudhary Group are among companies launching variants and stepping up ad campaigns
-
October 17, 2015, Saturday
Maggi faces production roadblocks
Lack of clarity on whether manufacturing bans in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Goa and Karnataka still in place
-
October 17, 2015, Saturday
Maggi's unending woes: Maharashtra Govt to approach SC
State food ministry confirms it will challenge Bombay HC order striking down FSSAI ban on Maggi noodles
-
October 16, 2015, Friday
Consumer court orders retesting of Nestle Maggi
NCDRC appoints a local commissioner to collect 100 more samples from a warehouse in Lucknow to be sent for testing
-
October 06, 2015, Tuesday
Nestle awaits test results before resuming Maggi production
New packets will have to be tested again in three laboratories; these laboratories are specified by the court
-
October 06, 2015, Tuesday
Undeterred by Maggi issue, other product launches double
There were 52 launches during January-June 2015, compared with 29 in the year-ago period and 32 in 2013
-
September 23, 2015, Wednesday
Noodle makers claw back with new launches
The move comes even as Nestle India gears up to present findings of its Maggi re-test to the Bombay High Court
-
September 10, 2015, Thursday
Nestle to go all out for relaunch of Maggi noodles
Creating consumer engagement platforms will be key to this, says India chief Suresh Narayanan
-
August 28, 2015, Friday
No FSSAI role in product nod raises eyebrows
Maggi noodles were recalled, following an order by FSSAI in June
-
August 23, 2015, Sunday
Maha FDA seeks state L&J dept's view regarding HC order lifting Maggi ban
State govt will decide whether or not to file the petition in the Supreme Court against the Bombay HC judgement
-
August 23, 2015, Sunday
Nestle plans to bring back Maggi by year-end
Nestle India said it will continue with the existing formula of the product and not change the ingredients
-
August 23, 2015, Sunday
Trying to bring back Maggi by end of this year: Nestle India
Bolstered by the Bombay High Court order overturning ban on Maggi, Nestle India plans to bring back the popular instant noodles ...
