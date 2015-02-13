News on deals in Corporate India
-
August 18, 2016, Thursday
July sees M&A deals worth $4 bn
Year tally hits $20 bn
-
January 18, 2016, Monday
Axis Bank buys 200,000 sq ft of office space in Mumbai
Deal with The Ruby Mills estimated to be Rs 320 crore, at Rs 16,000 a sq ft
-
December 18, 2015, Friday
Bain Capital buys stake in QuEST Global Engineering
This could be Bain Capital's second largest investment in the IT technology space
-
August 18, 2015, Tuesday
Birla Corp to acquire 2 Lafarge units for Rs 5k cr
Assets include cement plants in Chattisgarh, Jharkhand besides Concreto and PSC brands
-
June 26, 2015, Friday
Simplilearn acquires Silicon Valley-based Market Motive for $10 mn
Acquisition paves way for Simplilearn to expand presence in the US
-
June 03, 2015, Wednesday
Emami buys Kesh King for Rs 1,651 cr
SBS Biotech's promoter Sanjeev Juneja expected about Rs 2,200 cr for Kesh King
-
May 13, 2015, Wednesday
Aditya Birla Retail buys Total Superstore
Slump sale deal continues with the consolidation in the $500-billion sector
-
April 17, 2015, Friday
Bharti-Future merger: Win win for both
Mittals of Bharti group are expected to get minority stakes in combined entity or Biyani promoted holding company
-
April 03, 2015, Friday
Blackstone's plan to buy stake in DLF Cybercity hits Reits hurdle
Government in talks with developers on deferment of minimum alternate tax
-
March 25, 2015, Wednesday
Kraft and Heinz to merge
The deal, by billionaire Warren Buffett and Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital, is set to create the fifth-largest food and ...
-
March 24, 2015, Tuesday
GMR to up stake in DIAL to 64% as Malaysia Airports exits
With MAHB selling its stake, the GMR group's stake will rise to 64%. The deal will require AAI's approval
-
March 19, 2015, Thursday
Deepak Fertilisers might sell stake in MCF
Sources say the firm has approached Zuari to sell shares in its favour as it no longer sees merit in pursuing the battle for ...
-
March 19, 2015, Thursday
Holcim, Lafarge discuss new role for latter's chief to save deal
The discussions are ongoing on all aspects of the deal, on the share exchange ratio and the governance
-
March 04, 2015, Wednesday
Volvo to sell Eicher stake worth $300 mn
This marks the exit of the foreign company from the Indian motorcycle maker
-
February 16, 2015, Monday
Manappuram takes over Asirvad Micro Finance
The gold loan player has acquired 71.14% equity capital of Asirvad in an all cash transaction for Rs 48.63 cr
-
February 16, 2015, Monday
Capital International in talks to buy stake in Mankind Pharma
PE firm ChrysCapital may exit its seven-year-old investment, likely to get returns of more than five times
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
ITC inks pact to buy Shower to Shower, Savlon
This will be ITC's first brand acquisition in the personal care segment
-
February 13, 2015, Friday
TABcab in talks to raise Rs 600 cr for expansion
The largest taxi operator in Mumbai runs 2,800 taxis in Mumbai, it has never raised money from private investors
-
February 13, 2015, Friday
Sudhir Valia to take 51% stake in Pay Point India
The deal will help Pay Point India to meet the requirement of Rs 100 cr paid-up equity capital as stipulated by the RBI for ...
-
February 13, 2015, Friday
Senapaty, Mohandas Pai pick stakes in CimplyFive
Venture launched by chartered accountants offers web-based compliance solutions