Maggi in a soup
December 01, 2015, Tuesday
Nestle resumes production of Maggi across the country
Nestle had started production in four units in a phased manner starting October 26
November 28, 2015, Saturday
Maggi Pazzta tested in unaccredited lab?
The UP FDA has alleged that pasta from the food major contains higher than permissible levels of lead
November 12, 2015, Thursday
60,000 Maggi kits sold out in 5 mins on Snapdeal
A new batch of Maggi Welcome Kits will be on sale from November 16
November 10, 2015, Tuesday
Maggi returns to shop shelves
Will be available online from 12 November exclusively in Snapdeal as a part of Nestle's relaunch strategy
November 09, 2015, Monday
Nestle relaunches Maggi noodles; begins market rollout
Nestle India today relaunched its popular Maggi noodles in India, five months after they were banned due to alleged presence of ...
October 28, 2015, Wednesday
Rival brands up the ante as Maggi relaunch nears
ITC, Chaudhary Group are among companies launching variants and stepping up ad campaigns
October 17, 2015, Saturday
Maggi faces production roadblocks
Lack of clarity on whether manufacturing bans in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Goa and Karnataka still in place
October 17, 2015, Saturday
Maggi's unending woes: Maharashtra Govt to approach SC
State food ministry confirms it will challenge Bombay HC order striking down FSSAI ban on Maggi noodles
October 16, 2015, Friday
Consumer court orders retesting of Nestle Maggi
NCDRC appoints a local commissioner to collect 100 more samples from a warehouse in Lucknow to be sent for testing
October 06, 2015, Tuesday
Nestle awaits test results before resuming Maggi production
New packets will have to be tested again in three laboratories; these laboratories are specified by the court
October 06, 2015, Tuesday
Undeterred by Maggi issue, other product launches double
There were 52 launches during January-June 2015, compared with 29 in the year-ago period and 32 in 2013
September 23, 2015, Wednesday
Noodle makers claw back with new launches
The move comes even as Nestle India gears up to present findings of its Maggi re-test to the Bombay High Court
September 10, 2015, Thursday
Nestle to go all out for relaunch of Maggi noodles
Creating consumer engagement platforms will be key to this, says India chief Suresh Narayanan
August 28, 2015, Friday
No FSSAI role in product nod raises eyebrows
Maggi noodles were recalled, following an order by FSSAI in June
August 23, 2015, Sunday
Maha FDA seeks state L&J dept's view regarding HC order lifting Maggi ban
State govt will decide whether or not to file the petition in the Supreme Court against the Bombay HC judgement
August 23, 2015, Sunday
Nestle plans to bring back Maggi by year-end
Nestle India said it will continue with the existing formula of the product and not change the ingredients
August 23, 2015, Sunday
Trying to bring back Maggi by end of this year: Nestle India
Bolstered by the Bombay High Court order overturning ban on Maggi, Nestle India plans to bring back the popular instant noodles ...
August 18, 2015, Tuesday
FSSAI says reviewing court order, no decision on approaching SC yet
Food safety regulator FSSAI is reviewing the Bombay High Court order that last week quashed its order to ban Maggi, and has not ...
August 17, 2015, Monday
Apex consumer court accepts case against Maggi
The apex consumer court on Monday accepted the government's Rs.640-crore suit against Nestle for its alleged unfair trade ...
August 17, 2015, Monday
What Nestle could have done differently
Here five branding experts discuss what the company could have done to avoid the crisis from blowing up in its face