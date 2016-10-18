Start-ups Around the World
February 16, 2017, Thursday
Now enjoy Happy Hour with your cat
Alcohol-free wines make the pet loopy and the owner happy
February 13, 2017, Monday
This Pakistani sharing economy start-up brings you beauticians on demand
GharPar takes a 30 per cent cut on each transaction to pay for overheads, reports Tech in Asia
January 13, 2017, Friday
Zhihu, a Quora clone, is now worth a billion dollars
The start-up has managed to survive despite the onslaught of a tech giant, reports Tech in Asia
January 05, 2017, Thursday
Anti-Uber gang grows: Didi in $100m funding for Brazilian ride-hailing app
Uber's rivals have vowed to make their apps inter-operable around the world, reports Tech in Asia
December 25, 2016, Sunday
China's 'AI butler' start-up Laiye lands funding from Microsoft
Even the start-up's founder was surprised about Microsoft's involvement, reports Tech in Asia
November 25, 2016, Friday
Can you 3D print whole cities? The folks at Cazza think they can
Cazza wants to automate as much of the construction process as possible, reports Tech in Asia
November 21, 2016, Monday
Trump's immigration policies: Silicon Valley's bane could be boon for China's tech sector
Trump's presidency could trigger a reverse brain drain, reports Tech in Asia
November 17, 2016, Thursday
Facebook buys facial recognition tech startup FacioMetrics
FacioMetrics specializes in using AI to give facial image analysis capabilities to applications that run on smartphones
November 08, 2016, Tuesday
New device allows cows to alert farmers when they are ill
SmaXtec's sensors are also capable of predicting when a cow will give birth with 95 per cent accuracy
November 08, 2016, Tuesday
5 reasons why Lazada is acquiring Singapore's Redmart
The offline groceries sector in Singapore was worth an estimated $3.90 billion in 2014, reports Tech in Asia
November 07, 2016, Monday
Dubai-based Careem leaves Uber in the dust in Pakistan
Despite Uber rides being cheaper by 25-30%, Careem seems to have more active riders and cars on the road, reports Tech in Asia
November 03, 2016, Thursday
Onelyst will allow buyers to shop online without credit cards, pay later
Individuals who do not meet minimum income requirements for credit cards can buy items via instalment plans, reports Tech in Asia
November 01, 2016, Tuesday
Malaysia's Supplycart raises seed funding to keep your office well-stocked
It just raised a seed round of $500,000 from seed-stage venture fund KK Fund, reports Tech in Asia
October 27, 2016, Thursday
Messaging app Line's number of monthly active users flatlines
Line now has 220 million monthly active users, which is exactly the same as in the previous quarter, reports Tech in Asia
October 25, 2016, Tuesday
Didi Chuxing, Uber China drivers could lose their jobs over China's new ride-hailing rules
The rise of Didi and other ride-hailing companies has been a boon to some of these migrants, reports Tech in Asia
October 25, 2016, Tuesday
Indonesia's Go-Jek acquires payments start-up to get around e-money license issue
In Indonesia, only 21 companies have been issued an e-money license, reports Tech in Asia
October 24, 2016, Monday
Trouble reaching your driver? GrabTaxi and GrabCar get in-app messaging across SE Asia
Grab also said it wants to provide automatic translation of messages between the region's languages, reports Tech in Asia
October 24, 2016, Monday
Three Android-addicted ex-Googlers just gave Apple TV competition for only $99
The brand-new Remix IO is based on the team's own flavour of Android, reports Tech in Asia
October 18, 2016, Tuesday
Go-Jek co-founder Michelangelo Moran leaves the company
Michelangelo is not the only core team member to leave, reports Tech in Asia
October 18, 2016, Tuesday
Why your start-up should join a pitching competition
All participating start-ups are also winners in their own right, reports Tech in Asia