Start-ups: Founder's Diary
September 20, 2016, Tuesday
Founder's Diary: How to battle the funding squeeze in today's start-up market
CredR co-founder Sumit Chhazed says organic growth and a strong USP are essential for start-ups in today's funding environment
July 02, 2016, Saturday
Mukund Krishna: Unleashing a sense of ownership amongst your employees
A key ingredient to getting your employees engaged is by helping them develop and take ownership of their work, says the founder ...
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
Founder's Diary: How millennials will change mobile shopping in India
Saahil Goel, CEO & co-founder of Kraftly points out how 11% of millennials in India have shifted to mobile payments and ...
May 10, 2016, Tuesday
Founder's Diary: Startups dealing with funding crunch
Saahil Goel, CEO & co-founder of Kraftly, talks about a report that gives an insight into a revelation that funding into ...
March 02, 2016, Wednesday
Mayank Kumar: Don't be scared - Launch early!
"If you're not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late"
February 09, 2016, Tuesday
Mukund Krishna: Promoting your software startup - Part II
Share content daily, join an industry trade association, plan ahead, says the founder and CEO of Suyati Technologies
January 21, 2016, Thursday
Sony Joy: How to tackle growth deterrents faced by startups
While the start-up space in India is getting the attention it needs, there are still many roadblocks that need to be tackled, ...
January 20, 2016, Wednesday
Mukund Krishna: Promoting your software startup with a good website
What a client needs to see is a great, professional looking website, says the CEO, Suyati Technologies
January 12, 2016, Tuesday
How startups can hire exceptional talent, consistently
One should define attributes and values that their want in their employees, says Mukund Krishna, CEO, Suyati Technologies
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Lessons in marketing: Early stage challenges
It is important to focus on the right marketing channel rather than go after multiple channels, says Mayank Kumar, co-founder, ...
December 10, 2015, Thursday
Mayank Kumar: Lessons in starting up
Mayank Kumar, founder of UpGrad, writes that common business school learnings may not be best suited for entrepreneurship
November 23, 2015, Monday
Srikumar Misra: Consumer love is a double-edged sword
Consumers' love and faith can help bounce back from adverse situations but can also strike back like smitten lover, writes ...
November 17, 2015, Tuesday
Vivek Bhargava: Attracting investors to local businesses is no child's play
Raising funds is agony in all start-up structures. It's certainly no child's play. Moreover, a company has to work harder to ...
October 24, 2015, Saturday
Mukund Krishna: Got a great product idea? Answer these questions first
Here are a few things that you should evaluate before you take your entrepreneurial plunge
October 19, 2015, Monday
Sharad Bansal: Rajasthan is all set to become the 'Land of Entrepreneurs'
With a shift from traditional businesses to new-age innovation-driven start-ups, Rajasthan, the 'Land of Marwaris' is all set to ...
October 08, 2015, Thursday
Lalit Mangal: The importance of having a defined mission for your start-up
It changes the way you look at yourself and business
October 07, 2015, Wednesday
Abhay Singhal: What we can learn from China
Like any other company, InMobi had two options to enter China
September 30, 2015, Wednesday
Ashok Reddy: Fund-raising is key to fueling growth
Start-ups need adequate capital to fuel their growth engine, to cater to the market and innovate continuously to better solve ...
September 21, 2015, Monday
Naveen Tewari: Culture is key to organisational success
Culture. Culture should be in the DNA of everything the organisation is, does, and stands for.
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
What one must know before wanting to join a start-up
Holachef is a start-up; full of many dreams and uncertainties. As a start-up, the only thing that matters for growing in the ...