Start-up Investors
February 24, 2016, Wednesday
Peesh Chopra: Should startups be the new university diploma?
With companies like Facebook, Napster coming out of college dropouts, one wonders if college is necessary
February 15, 2016, Monday
Shivpriya Nanda: Generating money - Types of funding that an entrepreneur needs and when
Too little money may have consequences, but too much can also result in subsequent rounds of investment becoming difficult
February 08, 2016, Monday
Peesh Chopra: Truth about Indian startup bubble - is it happening?
The recent cases of consolidation demonstrate that the market is already in the process of correcting itself
February 08, 2016, Monday
Shivpriya Nanda: Presenting your idea to the world - How can entrepreneurs differentiate themselves
The manner in which you present business information can have a significant bearing on the funding your business is able to ...
February 01, 2016, Monday
'IAN's latest portfolio company Orahi to disrupt carpooling ecosystem'
IAN invested Rs 3.5 crores in Orahi to help enhance the product and its functionality, grow its team and customer base
February 01, 2016, Monday
Shivpriya Nanda: Doing the paperwork - What should co-founders pre-agree upon
Essential elements that all co-founder agreements should contain
January 14, 2016, Thursday
Creating the right environment to boost India's startup ecosystem
A streamlined tax regime can remove hurdles which impact startups and small businesses in India, says Ravi Narayan
December 21, 2015, Monday
Shivpriya Nanda: Starting out - what does an entrepreneur need to have in place?
There is no one size fits all answer to how an entrepreneur should and could get his business off the ground
November 23, 2015, Monday
Is venture capital killing start-ups?
The venture capitalist fund structure isn't good for start-ups - especially in emerging economies like India. Tech in Asia ...
November 19, 2015, Thursday
When Ram Shriram of Sheraplo Ventures visited Bengaluru
Ram says he is happy to see start-ups emerge in India but is unhappy with the infrastructure in the country. But he admits that ...
November 16, 2015, Monday
Play or die: the musical chairs of tech start-ups
Are we experiencing another tech bubble, or the biggest secular move of the digital economy since the integrated circuit? This ...
November 05, 2015, Thursday
Is there a bubble? Rethinking start-up opportunities
My theory is: there is no bubble as long as the cheque cashes. No absolute promises can be made, but as long as you are able to ...
October 29, 2015, Thursday
Indian SaaS firms could be next runaway winners: Vertex India MD
Vertex Venture Capital, Temasek's venture capital (VC) arm, says Software as a Service (SaaS) would be the next winner in India.
October 26, 2015, Monday
Innovate in India
By solving local problems while keeping in mind reverse innovation possibilities, start-ups can help take India global
October 15, 2015, Thursday
Sasha Mirchandani: The original angel investor
For Mirchandani, his tryst with investing began when his own venture failed to seek funding in early 2000s
October 08, 2015, Thursday
I am Sid Talwar, co-founder & partner of Lightbox Ventures. Ask me anything!
At Lightbox, we work with entrepreneurs to build teams and products in India.
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Boss, can we have a bridge round please?
A quirky take on current valuation concerns and ensuing fund-raising crunch by Anand Lunia of India Quotient
August 27, 2015, Thursday
Why LeapFrog Investments invested in IFMR Holdings
LeapFrog invests in Asian and African companies that provide 'life-changing' services to emerging consumers. So far, LeapFrog has ...
August 21, 2015, Friday
Why Indian Angel Network invested in Flatpebble
Having built a portfolio of over 2,500 photographers, Flatpebble had been smart and frugal in its approach to customer
August 17, 2015, Monday
From quantity to quality: Building an education revolution
The dearth of quality is perhaps most severe in the 1.1-million government schools, where despite a two-fold increase in budget ...