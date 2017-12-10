Company - Start-ups - Features
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Axiostat: A smart tool used in Army's surgical strike to save jawans' lives
The main component of the product is chitosan, extracted by treating the chitin shells of shrimp and other crustaceans
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Online wholesale marketplace Wydr makes retail purchasing easy
Wydr.in provides complete marketplace platform services, including technology, marketing, payment, logistics, customer care and ...
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Mezi uses AI and human expertise to personalise online booking experience
Mezi founders Swapnil Shinde and Snehal Shinde are also planning to back start-ups
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Groww leverages data to make investing simple, accessible for beginners
More than 5,000 mutual fund products of all the 34 mutual fund companies are available on its platform
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Joveo's AI-driven platform is reaching out to job seeker with skill sets
Joveo's artificial intelligence-driven job-advertising technology platform is capable of reaching out to an employment seeker ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Housing start-up Placio is helping students find a home away from home
The start-up was founded by Rohit Pateria, a chartered accountant, and Ankush Arora, a post-graduate in hospitality, in 2016
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Fintech start-up EarlySalary is making emergency loans more affordable
EarlySalary recently raised Series B funds of Rs 1 billion from investors such as Eight Roads ventures, IDG Ventures, DHFL, and ...
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Faclon provides solutions to remove inefficiencies in water management
The start-up has raised funds from Sameer Sainani of LetsVenture and others
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
No English? No worry. Use social media in 10 Indian languages via ShareChat
ShareChat offers content consumption in 10 languages; needs to fix bugs in video uploading and downloading, writes Shameen ...
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
Create, edit and share: Hippo is seeing opportunity in online video market
With 30,000 users globally, Hippo's users have created more than 150,000 videos. Over 80 per cent of its user base is in the US, ...
-
January 14, 2018, Sunday
From curricula to leaning modules, Flintobox offers tools for preschools
Flintobox offers learning tools for preschools that promise high-quality learning experience, writes Ranju Sarkar
-
January 08, 2018, Monday
Faircent uses automation to bring borrowers and lenders on same platform
Faircent uses fintech, analytics and automation to bring individual borrowers and lenders on the same platform
-
January 01, 2018, Monday
YourQuote: Share your feelings on the tip
This digital platform aims to build a mobile-based digital platform in both English and Indian languages
-
January 01, 2018, Monday
HomeLane: Furnishing predictability in fit-outs
Accel-backed HomeLane is trying to organise the fixed furniture market by positioning as a reliable alternative
-
December 24, 2017, Sunday
Univariety: Helping students pick the right course in college
Univariety, a college and career counselling system for school students, has the backing of Naukri.com's parent
-
December 24, 2017, Sunday
MindTickle helps companies reduce ramp time
MindTickle claims to be the most comprehensive, data-driven sales readiness platform in the market
-
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Mobycy: Covering the last mile
Gurugram-based company offers bicycles on rent for short distances
-
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Google-backed task fulfillment start-up dunzo runs errands to make money
A to-do list app for your daily chores, reports Shameen Alauddin
-
December 10, 2017, Sunday
Google's Indian picks for Launchpad Accelerator
The internet search giant has chosen 24 start-ups for the fifth edition of its mentorship programme
-
December 10, 2017, Sunday
BabyChakra: Serving the mom and the child digitally
It is an online platform that connects parents to experts and child care services