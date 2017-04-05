-
October 24, 2017, Tuesday
A year of Tatas without Cyrus Mistry
Before the spat, even some Tata group reporters were not very familiar with the holding and governance structures and the ...
-
October 23, 2017, Monday
'I am being sacked', Cyrus Mistry texted wife ahead of Oct 24, 2016 meeting
It was all over in minutes, no explanations and no opportunity for Cyrus Mistry to prepare a rebuttal: Nirmalya Kumar
-
October 21, 2017, Saturday
No Tata CEO spoke ill of Cyrus Mistry, says Nirmalya Kumar
Kumar writes in his blog that only lawyers and PR firms gained from Tata-Mistry war; the board could have just let the clock run ...
-
October 21, 2017, Saturday
Tata Motors: Aggressive efforts for a turnaround
The company recently said that in FY18 it would invest Rs 2,500 crore in passenger car business and Rs 1,500 crore in CVs
-
October 21, 2017, Saturday
Tata Steel back on the growth path
In the next five years, Tata Steel has a target of doubling capacity in India through a mix of organic and inorganic options
-
October 21, 2017, Saturday
Tata group stocks lag the Sensex
In all, half the group stocks underperformed on the bourses in the past 12-months led by Tata Motors, Tata Tele (Maharashtra) and ...
-
October 21, 2017, Saturday
Tatas put Bombay House in order
The group is clear it would do its best to retain the iconic Taj Mansingh in New Delhi, which is coming up for auction soon
-
October 06, 2017, Friday
NCLT rejects Mistry plea to shift case against Tata Sons to Delhi
NCLT also imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Mistry's two investment firms, which would be shared by both
-
October 02, 2017, Monday
Tata to supply 10,000 electric cars to EESL from Gujarat's Sanand plant
The electric version of the Tigor would be produced at Sanand plant
-
September 25, 2017, Monday
Tata vs Mistry: Why fresh legal battle lines are sure to be drawn now
The Mistry camp seems re-invigorated by its recent victory and appears charged up to impose their renewed legal strategy on their ...
-
September 23, 2017, Saturday
Exceptional circumstances for waiver in Mistry case
NCLAT notes Rs 6 lakh cr Tata Sons valuation vs Rs 291 cr investment in preferential shares
-
September 22, 2017, Friday
Ratan Tata to have loudest voice if Tata Sons defaults on dividend payouts
In event of default, the voting rights of Ratan Tata would go up to 31.43% from 0.83% as preference and equity capital will be ...
-
September 22, 2017, Friday
Tata Sons' shareholders vote for going private
As a Pvt Ltd firm, the group holding company would not need to make as many disclosures as it made until now
-
September 20, 2017, Wednesday
NCLAT verdict over Mistry's waiver plea tomorrow
Mistry alleges oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement of the company
-
September 19, 2017, Tuesday
Oppose Tata Sons' plan to go private: Mistry family to group companies
Cyrus Investments said the resolution proposed by Tata Sons was not in the best interests of the public shareholders of the ...
-
September 16, 2017, Saturday
Mistrys to vote against Tata Sons move to become a private limited company
Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry will move the NCLT against the resolution
-
May 11, 2017, Thursday
No plans of downsizing, will hire more: TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan
He was speaking at the launch of a BPO centre in Patna
-
April 25, 2017, Tuesday
Tribunal dismisses Mistry's allegations
NCLT has termed the petition filed as "proxy litigation" alleging mismanagement by the Tata group
-
April 25, 2017, Tuesday
Laws of English and English law trounce Irish Mistry at NCLT
In English law, shareholders can try on two remedies: derivative action and unfair prejudice claim
-
April 05, 2017, Wednesday
Tatas up game in start-up league
After launching 2 tech ventures in 2016, Tata Industries is ready to take 4 pilot projects to market
