2 Years of Modi Govt

Modi govt's 3rd year to see many more crucial laws: Arun Jaitley
Jaitley said India, from policy paralysis, has transformed into the fastest growing global economy for two years in a row
Amitabh Bachchan proud of hosting girl child segment at govt's second anniversary gala
At the event, celebrating two years of Modi govt, the actor stressed on the importance of protecting the girl child
Reforms have been slow because of unions, Oppn: Bandaru Dattatreya
Interview with union minister of state (independent charge), labour & employment
- We're optimistic about Modi govt's ability to deliver: Anant Maheshwari & Steve Gimre
PM Modi-led NDA government has failed on all counts: Raj Babbar
May 28, 2016 Last Updated at 17:32 IST
Babbar claimed that crop sowing area has shrunk to less than 120 lakh hectares from 125 lakh hectares in the last two years
