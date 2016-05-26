How the Modi govt has fared in its first 2 years
-
May 31, 2016, Tuesday
Modi govt's 3rd year to see many more crucial laws: Arun Jaitley
Jaitley said India, from policy paralysis, has transformed into the fastest growing global economy for two years in a row
-
May 30, 2016, Monday
Amitabh Bachchan proud of hosting girl child segment at govt's second anniversary gala
At the event, celebrating two years of Modi govt, the actor stressed on the importance of protecting the girl child
-
May 29, 2016, Sunday
Avoiding reform
Two years in, major reforms seem off the table
-
May 29, 2016, Sunday
Congress terms Modi Govt 'anti-farmer, anti-women and anti-Dalit'
Attacking the Modi rule, the Congress party said that the NDA govt is acting like an event manager
-
May 29, 2016, Sunday
Team Modi talks of a 'new dawn' on second anniversary
Arun Jaitley said India's economy has picked up pace and achieved a growth rate of about 7.5% amid a global slowdown
-
May 28, 2016, Saturday
PM Modi-led NDA government has failed on all counts: Raj Babbar
Babbar claimed that crop sowing area has shrunk to less than 120 lakh hectares from 125 lakh hectares in the last two years
-
May 27, 2016, Friday
2 years of Modi govt: Amitabh Bachchan to host segment on girl child campaign
Bachchan said he will host a segment called 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' for the show celebrating second anniversary of NDA govt
-
May 27, 2016, Friday
BJP has given 'decisive' govt: Amit Shah
Shah also said the Modi-led govt in the remaining three years will fulfill all the promises made in the run up to Lok Sabha polls
-
May 27, 2016, Friday
Swachh Bharat, Digital India score poorly, top rating for Railways
Two-part survey by govt gives top ratings to reforms in railways, power and roads. Modi's pet schemes score poorly
-
May 27, 2016, Friday
Answering 20 tough questions in 5 minutes can help you meet PM Modi
Centre launches online quiz on government's achievements, the prize for which is a certificate and a chance to meet the PM
-
May 27, 2016, Friday
Drought cripples farm sector
The sector is crippled by back-to-back droughts coupled with a record fall in farm prices
-
May 27, 2016, Friday
Development only way to empower the poor, says Modi
He said the the government was caste- and religion-neutral
-
May 27, 2016, Friday
Congress questions the 'achievements' of two years of Modi govt
The political party asks, 'kiska saath, kiska vikaas?'
-
May 26, 2016, Thursday
FDI in food processing may cross $1 billion in next 2 yrs: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
The government has announced 100% FDI in marketing of food products produced and processed in India in the Budget
-
May 26, 2016, Thursday
Two years of Modi government @Facebook
The PM has had 179 million interactions in the last two years; his cabinet ministers too have taken a lot to the social media ...
-
May 26, 2016, Thursday
Modi govt established new benchmarks for development: Amit Shah
On the second anniversary of the Modi govt, Shah added that the Centre also redefined the idea of governance and delivery
-
May 26, 2016, Thursday
NDA has failed in key areas like economy: Muniyappa
The former union minister said "only achievement" of NDA govt was changing names of UPA schemes
-
May 26, 2016, Thursday
Two years of Modi government: What kind of celebrations are on the cards?
From rallies, press conferences in over 150 cities to holding a star-studded evening, a look at what the fortnight-long ...
-
May 26, 2016, Thursday
Modi government a failure on many fronts, says Shiv Sena on anniversary
Sena also took a dig at the Prime Minister over his frequent foreign trips
-
May 26, 2016, Thursday
Two years of Narendra Modi's foreign policy: more misses than hits
Two years of Modi's foreign policy can be best remembered for its flip-flops on Pakistan and the PM's blockbuster speeches to ...