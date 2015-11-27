-
December 14, 2015, Monday
50 shades of climate change
The Paris agreement does not answer every question but it is an important first step towards finding a common solution
-
December 06, 2015, Sunday
Paris package gets green light from 196 nations
Penultimate draft for climate pact cleared; solution to all other issues to be resolved by ministers in the second week of ...
-
November 30, 2015, Monday
We must restore balance between humanity, nature: PM Modi
He was speaking after inaugurating the India Pavilion at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris
-
November 29, 2015, Sunday
India set for Paris climate meet with grand plans on renewables
PM Modi is touted to seek a grand alliance among 122 nations to pursue solar energy tomorrow
-
November 27, 2015, Friday
LDCs: Want a strong, legally binding Paris pact
Least-developed countries working to align with EU and developed nations; aligning within the G77+China on some issues
-
November 27, 2015, Friday
India: Wants climate finance window open for developing countries
Part of the BASIC block, with China, Brazil and South Africa; the like-minded developing countries group; and G77+China
-
November 27, 2015, Friday
US: Prefers core Paris pact to be on mitigation or emission cuts
Works closely with partners in the Umbrella Group - Australia, Japan, Canada and others
