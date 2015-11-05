-
December 05, 2015, Saturday
We are told that the unity of the G77 and China group is impeding progress at Paris: Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko
Interview with the chairperson of the G77 and China group
-
December 03, 2015, Thursday
Long-term goal to cut emission must account for equity: Xolisa Ngwadla
Interview with Lead climate change negotiator for the African group of nations
-
December 02, 2015, Wednesday
Paris agreement is not to tear up the UN climate change convention: J M Mauskar
Interview with Former negotiator for India
-
November 28, 2015, Saturday
Developed countries are backtracking on their commitments: Ajay Mathur
Interview with Member of the Prime Minister's Council on Climate Change
-
November 19, 2015, Thursday
The developed world should practice what it preaches: Prakash Javadekar
Interview with Minister of environment, forest & climate change
-
November 06, 2015, Friday
There are a variety of ways to represent a long term goal in Paris agreement: Francois Richier
Interview with France's ambassador to India
-
November 05, 2015, Thursday
No joint statement with US on climate change on the table at Paris talks: Ashok Lavasa
Interview with secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change
