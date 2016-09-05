-
October 29, 2016, Saturday
Behind Modi's Diwali ad for soldiers, an app for political messaging
The campaign, which allows users to send Modi quotes on themes like Ayodhya, raises questions on the boundaries between ...
October 25, 2016, Tuesday
An unenviable distinction
Pollution now a countrywide problem, although solutions abound
October 19, 2016, Wednesday
Premvir Das: Isolation of Pakistan is wishful thinking
Instead of isolation, India should respond militarily to every act of terrorism assessed to have come from across the border, ...
October 13, 2016, Thursday
Ramakrishnan T S: Flexi-fare could ease Railways' revenue burden
It is a step in the right direction to eventually end cross-subsidy for passenger travel and reduce the loss to the exchequer
October 10, 2016, Monday
Somasekhar Sundaresan: Nobel prizes, peace and plebiscite
One must consult the public when making law but law-making cannot be left to the masses
October 06, 2016, Thursday
S L Rao: Cauvery dispute: Focus on the present
Every one of the four parties - the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments and the Supreme Court-appointed agencies - ...
October 04, 2016, Tuesday
M J Antony: Defiance in different shades
Politicians, businessmen should avoid collision that might bleed the Constitution
October 01, 2016, Saturday
Aman Singh: India needs economic surgical strikes
India needs to think beyond the binary doctrine of military action and diplomacy. It needs a strategy for economic surgical ...
September 27, 2016, Tuesday
Shreekant Sambrani: Tea leaves favour Hillary Clinton
The Democratic Party candidate has won the first of three US presidential debates with her Republican counterpart, Donald Trump. ...
September 23, 2016, Friday
T N Ninan: TV anchors go to war
Following the attack on an army camp in Uri, reporting has given way to posturing, intelligent commentary to absurd warmongering
September 23, 2016, Friday
Shekhar Gupta: Pakistani Army's delusion and self-destruction
Pakistan's military is a formidable force that has consistently failed its country. The problem is nobody in Pakistan can dare ...
September 23, 2016, Friday
Bibek Debroy: The Indian Railway heritage
Indian Railways doesn't possess resources, perhaps even inclination, to preserve this heritage, despite the National Rail Museum
September 23, 2016, Friday
Sunil Sethi: 'Ye gods, what have we done to deserve this…'
"He has turned war into a national industry," said the French philosopher Voltaire of his friend and patron King Frederick of ...
September 23, 2016, Friday
Kanika DAtta: A road by any other name
Changing the name of Race Course Road may belatedly save the multitudes from moral turpitude
September 20, 2016, Tuesday
Premvir Das: Timidity does not a great power make
The ability to take tough decisions and act strongly will determine India's position in the emerging world order
September 18, 2016, Sunday
Debashis Basu: Dealing with Wells Fargo-like episodes
What we need is strong policy action from the ministry of finance to dramatically increase competitiveness of banks, who actually ...
September 17, 2016, Saturday
Raghu Krishnan: Siddaramaiah looks to apex court for Cauvery relief
Meanwhile, the Karnataka chief minister's counterpart in Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, has largely kept mum
September 08, 2016, Thursday
Manish Sabharwal: The war on cash
The government has approached its war on black money with five tools; fear, financial inclusion, policy creep, tax reform, and ...
September 06, 2016, Tuesday
Rajesh V Shah: The stuff of champions
An unbiased selection process; an environment in which the coach, team management and players gel into a cohesive, fighting unit ...
September 05, 2016, Monday
Anjuli Bhargava: Looking beyond the news
Set aside intolerance, cows and beef bans and there's a vibrancy in India that's missing in many places
