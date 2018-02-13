-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
In Parrikar's absence, is Goa's BJP-led coalition heading for implosion?
BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral is one of the faces of dissent
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Brinkmanship vs Statesmanship: Avoiding the slippery slope to war, violence
For many decades, psychologists have tried to answer this question: What makes a regular 'next door neighbour' transform into a ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Theatre Olympics offering a national stage to indigenous theatrical forms
The heightened interest in vernacular theatre has also spurred research on the various forms - insights from these are further ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Fly away Lenin: Parallels between Berlin's and Tripura's adieu to Communism
The transition from communism to democracy in a unified Germany was largely seamless. The violence in Tripura seems to tell ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Will Yogi Adityanath's 'Bang Bang' policy in Uttar Pradesh backfire?
Elimination, incarceration & reformation of criminals in the past hasn't made Uttar Pradesh any safer
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Women: The real losers in Northeast polls as representation declines
Barely 3 per cent, or six of 180 seats, across the three state assemblies (60 seats for each state) have gone to women-three each ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Harvesting rain: How one Kerala district is solving its water problem
In Thrissur, 450,000 wells served the three-fourths of its three million population who were dependent on well water, which ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Meet Sonia Shirsat, India's lone internationally acclaimed fadista
She aims to revive fado and widen its appeal to non-Portuguese speakers
March 03, 2018, Saturday
How a fabric with a hoary history was rediscovered by fashion designers
Ramie is a fabric made from the nettles that grow wild in rainfall-rich states like Meghalaya
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Reintroducing Talat Mahmood to today's youth: Efforts to culminate in Delhi
A passionate effort to reintroduce Talat Mahmood to the youth will culminate in a musical evening in Delhi, writes Veenu Sandhu
March 02, 2018, Friday
Would Sridevi really care two hoots for what we think about her death?
What should have been a moment of sombre reflection, turned into rumour mongering about how she was murdered, how her hedonistic ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
No ads for young Turks? Why brands don't sign Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill?
Nearly half of the World Cup squad has been picked up by IPL franchises, and not all went for the base price
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Manoj Joshi on playing Chanakya: Why the strategist is relevant even today
The veteran actor has been playing Chanakya on stage for nearly three decades
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Chintan: An NGO working towards improving lives of urban waste pickers
Chintan has 40 staffers and an annual turnover of Rs 50 million
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Education Alliance is trying to fix India's failing govt school system
Of the existing 900,000 government schools in the country, over 350,000 have 50 students or less even - when the infrastructure ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Finnish reality, not American dream for India's schools: Peter Vesterbacka
When he's not proposing to build an $18 billion undersea tunnel between Helsinki, the capital of Finland, and Tallinn, the ...
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Why the genius of Virat Kohli deserves a more rounded appreciation
As we assess one of India's cricketing greats, it is incumbent upon us to offer accounts that are truly biographical. This will ...
February 16, 2018, Friday
Modi's 'One Nation, One Election': Death knell for cooperative federalism?
More than One Nation, One Election, we need electoral reforms, that too at the core
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Secret to selling wine on the internet? Just make it yourself!
The challenge lies in making something better than rotten-berry swill
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Valentine's Day vandalism and the political economy of policing in India
Another Valentine's day is upon us and young men and women across India will risk head shavings, face blackening, public ...
