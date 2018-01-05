-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
In Parrikar's absence, is Goa's BJP-led coalition heading for implosion?
BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral is one of the faces of dissent
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Brinkmanship vs Statesmanship: Avoiding the slippery slope to war, violence
For many decades, psychologists have tried to answer this question: What makes a regular 'next door neighbour' transform into a ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Fly away Lenin: Parallels between Berlin's and Tripura's adieu to Communism
The transition from communism to democracy in a unified Germany was largely seamless. The violence in Tripura seems to tell ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Reintroducing Talat Mahmood to today's youth: Efforts to culminate in Delhi
A passionate effort to reintroduce Talat Mahmood to the youth will culminate in a musical evening in Delhi, writes Veenu Sandhu
March 02, 2018, Friday
Would Sridevi really care two hoots for what we think about her death?
What should have been a moment of sombre reflection, turned into rumour mongering about how she was murdered, how her hedonistic ...
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Manoj Joshi on playing Chanakya: Why the strategist is relevant even today
The veteran actor has been playing Chanakya on stage for nearly three decades
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Chintan: An NGO working towards improving lives of urban waste pickers
Chintan has 40 staffers and an annual turnover of Rs 50 million
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Education Alliance is trying to fix India's failing govt school system
Of the existing 900,000 government schools in the country, over 350,000 have 50 students or less even - when the infrastructure ...
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Mela Phulkari festival showcases how a dying art is given new lease of life
Phulkari is a traditional handwork from Punjab that possibly originates from the Persian art of Gulkari
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Howrah Bridge exercises its magnetic pull on artists of new generation
The wrestling fences, the orderly commotion around the bridge, among other activities make it a perfect subject
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Howrah Bridge is blending India's modern present with its spiritual past
It is not only a bridge across space but also through time, connecting India's modern present with its spiritual past
February 04, 2018, Sunday
From SRK to Big B, here are celebrities and their following on social media
As brands and celebrities seek greater influence among consumers and fans, the line between personal spaces and professional ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Brick-and-mortar retailers taking cue from online players to map customers
With data at their disposal, malls are using key parameters like sales per square feet to determine health of brands
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Meet the guardians of love who protect young couples from Khap panchayats
A group of ageing businessmen and journalists are helping rescue young couples from the clutches of honour killings, Khap ...
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Meet Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, keeper of stories and a woman of the people
A journalist for several years, Kundu was a media strategist before she became a full-time author
January 27, 2018, Saturday
New culinary philosopher: How bar chefs are raising the bar on beverages
The entire team tastes and tests the drinks to ensure that a seamless narrative runs through the food and beverage menu
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Prashant Pandey is keeping alive the memory of India's iconic HMT watches
Collector of timepieces and seeker of stories, Bengaluru's Prashant Pandey is keeping alive the memory of India's iconic HMT ...
January 13, 2018, Saturday
Rama-Abhirama: A rare exhibition brings out the many avatars of Rama in art
A rare exhibition brings out the different representations of Rama in art, writes Ritika Kochhar
January 05, 2018, Friday
The Oberoi: How new design elements can carve a new identify for the hotel
New design elements, technology overhauls and the old ethos come together to carve a new identify for the hotel
January 05, 2018, Friday
Nature's great spectacles: Spotting Amur falcons in Nagaland's forest
Geetanjali Krishna witnesses one of nature's great spectacles in Nagaland
