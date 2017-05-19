-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Theatre Olympics offering a national stage to indigenous theatrical forms
The heightened interest in vernacular theatre has also spurred research on the various forms - insights from these are further ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Meet Sonia Shirsat, India's lone internationally acclaimed fadista
She aims to revive fado and widen its appeal to non-Portuguese speakers
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
How a fabric with a hoary history was rediscovered by fashion designers
Ramie is a fabric made from the nettles that grow wild in rainfall-rich states like Meghalaya
-
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Secret to selling wine on the internet? Just make it yourself!
The challenge lies in making something better than rotten-berry swill
-
December 22, 2017, Friday
Unspunnen Festival: The hidden charms of Switzerland
Kalpana Sunder acquaints herself with little-known but fascinating traditions at Interlaken's Unspunnen Festival
-
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Netflix crafts a brand with many faces
The company uses data and local alliances to build a library that serves the diverse tastes and divergent viewing habits of ...
-
December 16, 2017, Saturday
Comic Con: Archie's dark avatar works as well as classic, says Dan Parent
American comic book artist and writer Dan Parent, best known as the creator of Kevin Keller, the first openly homosexual ...
-
December 15, 2017, Friday
Million Dollar Quartet: Four musical heavyweights agreed to impromptu jam
Million Dollar Quartet brings to life the epochal night when four musical heavyweights agreed to an impromptu jam
-
December 03, 2017, Sunday
The rise and fall of Brand [V]
How an iconic music channel lost the plot even as rivals flourished in the same space
-
November 15, 2017, Wednesday
Asian buyers boost Christie's sale, led by $81.3-mn Van Gogh
Roaring result for auction packed with artists such as Picasso, Renoir and Matisse
-
November 11, 2017, Saturday
Mumbai's Sassoon Docks, now a walkable art district
With 40 artists from India and overseas, the narratives are varied
-
November 10, 2017, Friday
Meet Omkar Hota, who carried a pregnant woman to hospital on cot for 12 km
For many, Hota's journey with the patient is proof of how an individual can make a difference when the system fails
-
September 16, 2017, Saturday
TIFF 2017: As a cold-blooded terrorist, Rajkummar Rao impresses in Omerta
The filmmaker said he relied on documentary evidence and public accounts for much of the script
-
September 08, 2017, Friday
Tennis nostalgia at the Toronto International Film Festival
The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is serving up a volley of tennis nostalgia
-
September 01, 2017, Friday
Chocolate makers are using single-origin cacao beans to bring flavour alive
Chocolate companies buy huge batches of cocoa from thousands of farms from across the world
-
August 19, 2017, Saturday
'Bareilly Ki Barfi' doesn't do justice to the world it's set in
The best thing about Bareilly Ki Barfi is Rajkummar Rao's excellent supporting performance
-
August 12, 2017, Saturday
Bar chefs are using tree barks and fruits to elevate taste of your cocktail
Gone are days of cloyingly sweet martinis, made with dashes of synthetic litchi, green apple syrups
-
July 28, 2017, Friday
Russian women in World War II
Roughly a million Soviet women fought in World War II
-
May 30, 2017, Tuesday
Arundhati Roy's second novel is a powerful elegy for a bulldozed world
Nilanjana S Roy reviews The Ministry of Utmost Happiness
-
May 19, 2017, Friday
Some great Indian summer escapes
Avantika Bhuyan takes you off the beaten track to discover the hidden surprises in this vast country
