January 29, 2018, Monday
Insurers to work with fitness trackers to incentivise a healthy audience
Max Bupa had tied-up with fitness technology firm GOQii to provide users access to the latter's wellness engine
September 27, 2017, Wednesday
BCAA supplements are just hype - here's a better way to build muscles
Do these products work - or are there better ways to help you get the most out of your gym membership?
September 08, 2017, Friday
India needs to holistically tackle child malnutrition
The country records deaths of over million children annually before their fifth birthday
September 04, 2017, Monday
Anti-inflammatory drug cuts risk of heart attack - but at what cost?
Acute inflammation is part of the body's normal protection against injury
June 30, 2017, Friday
The terminally ill who teased death as first-time stand-up comedians
Four patients romance their last days with laughter and highlight the need for palliative care
June 18, 2017, Sunday
'If we follow AYUSH ministry's advice, next generation will be stunted'
Q&A with Arun Gadre, gynaecologist and member of the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare
April 23, 2017, Sunday
Working women and the problem of anaemia
Iron helps produce haemoglobin, which carries oxygen to body cells. Its deficiency leads to IDA
March 17, 2017, Friday
Do you really need all those diagnostic tests?
Due to inadequate regulations and low awareness, doctors often make patients take unnecessary tests
November 05, 2016, Saturday
Dealing with the Delhi Smog
With pollution reaching alarming levels post Diwali, Dhruv Munjal finds out what is the best way to cope
November 05, 2016, Saturday
Get fitter to enhance your memory
A new study establishes that muscle and aerobic fitness helps in improving a child's academic performance
October 08, 2016, Saturday
Getting high on exercise
A rage abroad, the outlandish idea of a 'morning rave party' is slowly picking up in India
October 01, 2016, Saturday
Smartphone pinky and selfie elbow
All work and all play are increasingly resulting in a gamut of conditions bundled under the umbrella term of repetitive strain ...
October 01, 2016, Saturday
The heart of the matter
Higher than normal levels of homocysteine lead to inflammation and narrowing of the arteries. These narrow arteries are not able ...
September 24, 2016, Saturday
The age of confusion
Adolescence can be a tricky age, especially when teenagers become too old to be treated as children and yet, are too young to be ...
September 24, 2016, Saturday
It's not just the app
Wearable activity trackers may not boost weight loss
September 03, 2016, Saturday
A new diet plan that lets you eat fat to lose fat
Turning traditional wisdom on its head, the Ketogenic diet uses fat to keep people energetic through the day - and Pullela ...
July 21, 2016, Thursday
Knee replacement surgery: What you should know
Surgery involves complex processes for bone recreation in situations where knee has been injured beyond repair
July 03, 2016, Sunday
Young, affluent adults snack on almonds, fruits: Survey
The findings also revealed that 30% of people tend to snack more when under stress, even when they are not hungry
June 20, 2016, Monday
Sanket: Life-saving signals from the heart
Sanket is a pocket-sized ECG monitor which helps people measure their heart function, providing early signs of a crisis
June 18, 2016, Saturday
Preventing cancer with coffee
An influential panel of experts convened by WHO concluded that regularly drinking coffee could protect against at least two types ...
