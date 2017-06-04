-
February 26, 2018, Monday
No ads for young Turks? Why brands don't sign Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill?
Nearly half of the World Cup squad has been picked up by IPL franchises, and not all went for the base price
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Why the genius of Virat Kohli deserves a more rounded appreciation
As we assess one of India's cricketing greats, it is incumbent upon us to offer accounts that are truly biographical. This will ...
February 03, 2018, Saturday
A fan's letter to Roger Federer on his greatness and achievements
Roger Federer has made many lives worth living. Astoundingly, he still does
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Kohli changed at least two players in 16 Tests and 3 players in six Tests
During these three years only six players have received India Test caps
November 17, 2017, Friday
'Democracy's XI' is an attempt to link cricket to India's political economy
Rajdeep Sardesai focuses as much on the off-field personalities of his protagonists as their on-field cricketing exploits
November 03, 2017, Friday
Your race against time: How climate affects the marathon
The interactions between climate and a sport like long-distance running are only going to get more pronounced as the climate ...
September 22, 2017, Friday
Demigods on the field
Dhoni goes beyond rationale, tipping into the sort of admiration that is the essence of true celebrity
September 17, 2017, Sunday
Cricket on the advertiser's mind
Still the best game in town, but the way brands engage with the sport is changing
September 16, 2017, Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co look to start on winning note against Aussies
Indian batters are in good form with veteran Dhoni also finding himself among runs in Sri Lanka
September 08, 2017, Friday
Borg/McEnroe: Star wattage of the lead duo helps carry the film through
The opening night film of the TIFF 2017, Borg/McEnroe, leaves you with a somewhat similar feeling
September 03, 2017, Sunday
The rise and rise of Brand Sindhu
A year since she won the silver at Rio she has become the highest-paid endorser among woman athletes
August 24, 2017, Thursday
Mayweather vs McGregor: Mayweather eyes a perfect record of 50-0 and $200 m
Mayweather, who has spent years crafting an image as the fighter that fans love to hate
August 04, 2017, Friday
Vijender Singh's Mumbai duel with Zulpikar Maimaitiali
Maimaitiali is unlikely to pose serious problems for Vijender
July 16, 2017, Sunday
Will Roger Federer become the oldest man in the Open era to win Wimbledon?
He holds the record for most Grand Slam singles triumphs with 18 titles, has also been in 28 finals
June 19, 2017, Monday
ICC Champions Trophy: 5 reasons why India lost to Pakistan in the final tie
The beginning of the end for India came right with the call to field first after winning the toss
June 18, 2017, Sunday
Champions Trophy 2017: An India-Pakistan title clash after a decade
A final between two arch-rivals is a dream come true for fans and maybe even the bookies
June 12, 2017, Monday
French Open: What makes Rafael Nadal's 10th Grand Slam win so spectacular
Nadal became first tennis player ever to win one of the Grand Slam events for a 10th time
June 12, 2017, Monday
French open 2017: Rafael Nadal outclasses Wawrinka to win 'La Decima'
Nadal becomes the first man or woman in the Open era to have won a Grand Slam tournament 10 times
June 11, 2017, Sunday
India vs South Africa today: Kohli's boys to make Proteas 'choke' again?
The men in blue have an edge, having beaten the South Africans thrice in the Champions Trophy
June 04, 2017, Sunday
ICC Champions Trophy: Top 8 memorable India vs Pakistan matches
Ahead of the Champions Trophy clash, we look at India-Pakistan ODI matches in ICC tournaments
