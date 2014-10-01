Asian Games 2014
October 05, 2014, Sunday
I would have protested differently: Mary Kom
She understands the emotion behind L Sarita Devi's tearful protest on the Asian Games podium but M C Mary Kom, who became the ...
October 04, 2014, Saturday
Asian Games come to a close, baton handed over to Indonesia
Curtains were today brought down on the 17th Asian Games here as this South Korean coastal city bids goodbye to the athletes and ...
October 04, 2014, Saturday
India finish 8th in medals tally at Asian Games 2014
India today ended their 17th Asian Games campaign at the eighth spot on the medals tally, a drop of two positions from the ...
October 03, 2014, Friday
Indian boxing team returns from Incheon Asian Games
The Indian boxing team returned from Incheon, South Korea, during the wee hours of Friday, after giving a commendable performance ...
October 03, 2014, Friday
Asian Games: Men's kabaddi team bags 7th successive Asiad gold
The Indian men's kabaddi team clinched its seventh successive gold medal at the Asian Games after coming from behind to beat a ...
October 03, 2014, Friday
Asian Games: Sarita has offered 'unconditional apology', says AIBA
Facing the prospect of a ban, Indian boxer L Sarita Devi today offered an 'unconditional apology' for refusing to accept her ...
October 03, 2014, Friday
Asian Games: Indian women's team wins Kabaddi gold
Indian women's team beat Iran 31-21 for its second successive kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games here Friday.
October 03, 2014, Friday
India pip Pakistan to win hockey gold medal in Asiad
Indian men's hockey team qualifies for 2016 Rio Olympics after winning gold
October 02, 2014, Thursday
India beat Pakistan, win Asiad hockey gold
India scored four goals in the penalty shootout as against the two goals scored by Pakistan
October 02, 2014, Thursday
Sarita Devi faces disciplinary action from AIBA
The Technical Delegate supervisor David B. Francis has submitted a report to the Olympic Council of Asia regarding the case
October 02, 2014, Thursday
Boxer Satish wins Asiad bronze
Indian boxer Satish Kumar had to settle for the bronze medal after losing the men's +91 kg semi-final to World No.2 Ivan Dychko ...
October 02, 2014, Thursday
India on course to win double gold in kabaddi
Defending champions India stayed on course for double gold in kabaddi as the sport's powerhouse stormed into the finals of both ...
October 02, 2014, Thursday
Olympic Council of Asia to take up Sarita Devi's refusal to accept medal
The organising committee of Asian Games today said that Indian boxer L Sarita Devi's refusal to accept her bronze medal during ...
October 01, 2014, Wednesday
Anger wells up as Sarita Devi robbed of a gold
The Indian boxer broke down on the podium and refused to accept the bronze medal in protest of the biased verdict in her ...
October 01, 2014, Wednesday
India beat Japan 2-1, win bronze in Asiad women's hockey
The Indian women's hockey team stunned Japan 2-1 in a keenly-contested match to clinch their third bronze medal at the Asian ...
October 01, 2014, Wednesday
Gold for Mary Kom: Twitter celebrates
The 31 year old who is a mother of three beat beat Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova 2-0 in the flyweight (51KG)
October 01, 2014, Wednesday
Sarita Devi refuses bronze, feels cheated of final spot by judges
Indian woman boxer Sarita Devi has refused her bronze medal after judges ruled the semifinal bout in favour of the home boxers ...