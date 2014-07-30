-
May 09, 2017, Tuesday
Are drivers for Ola, Uber working as employees? Delhi HC to take a call
The union has contended that the drivers work under 'deplorable working and pay conditions'
July 09, 2016, Saturday
Working on next generation of routers: Parrikar
'If you don't want your telecommunication to be leaked, then the router should be controlled by you'
June 04, 2016, Saturday
Ex-HC judge to probe charges against Eknath Khadse: CM Fadnavis
Eknath Khadse has demanded an enquiry into allegations against him, wrote Devendra Fadnavi
February 24, 2016, Wednesday
JNU row: Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya arrested after being questioned for 5 hours
The two were questioned about their whereabouts and hideouts during the phase when police was looking for them,, said officials
February 23, 2016, Tuesday
Najeeb Jung asks journalists to be intellectually honest
Jung said while speaking at a function organised to confer the Business Standard-Seema Nazareth Award for Excellence in Print ...
August 05, 2014, Tuesday
Modi congratulates CWG medal winners
India bagged 64 medals and ranked 5th in international sporting event.
August 04, 2014, Monday
Mehta, Malik let off for lack of evidence
Decision to let off the two officials came as huge relief for the Indian contingent, which had to face a lot of embarrassment
August 04, 2014, Monday
Doubles do not get recognition like singles, laments Jwala
Just hours after winning a silver in the Commonwealth Games here, ace shuttler Jwala Gutta today slammed discrimination of ...
August 04, 2014, Monday
Unimpressive show at CWG
The 20th Commonwealth Games came to an end on Sunday at Glasgow. India's medal tally has come down from the previous Games, ...
August 03, 2014, Sunday
Jwala-Ashwini lose in women's doubles final, take silver
Indian shuttlers Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Malaysian duo Vivian Kah Mun Hoo and Khe Wei Woon in the women's ...
August 03, 2014, Sunday
IOA Secretary General, wrestling referee arrested in Glasgow
The Indian contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games was today left thoroughly embarrassed after IOA Secretary General Rajeev ...
August 03, 2014, Sunday
Jayalalitha announces Rs 50 lakh each for squash doubles gold winners
Lauding the performance of Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa, who won the squash doubles gold at the Commonwealth Games, Tamil ...
August 03, 2014, Sunday
August 03, 2014, Sunday
Dipika, Joshana create history with gold; 4 silver for boxers
Dipika and Joshana stole the limelight with their historic feat as they beat Jenny Duncalf and Laura Massaro of England 11-6, ...
August 02, 2014, Saturday
Vijender leads India in boxing finals
Led by Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh, Indian pugilists stole the limelight on the ninth day of the competitions with ...
August 02, 2014, Saturday
Pallikal-Chinappa enter women's doubles final
India's ace squash players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa assured at least a silver medal by entering the final of the ...
August 02, 2014, Saturday
Seema wins silver, Poonia disappoints in women's discus throw
Seema Punia bagged a silver for India while defending champion Krishna Poonia finished a disappointing fifth in the women's ...
August 01, 2014, Friday
Grapplers, Gowda give 3 golds; India move to 5th spot
Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Kumari breezed their way to gold medals as wrestlers signed off on a high, ...
July 31, 2014, Thursday
Boxer Vijender packs a punch after wrestlers win 4 silver
Star boxer Vijender Singh packed a punch while assuring himself of a medal in what proved to be a good outing for Indian ...
July 30, 2014, Wednesday
CWG: Harpreet Singh bags silver in 25m men's shooting
Indian shooter Harpreet Singh won silver in men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.Harpreet ...
