March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Dawood wanted to come but govt rejected his 'preconditions': Kaskar lawyer
Underworld don Dawood is allegedly very sick and wants to breathe his last in India
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Ryan school case: Conductor Ashok Kumar cleared of all charges
Pradyuman, a student of Ryan International School was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, inside the school premises ...
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
No existence of 'drug mafia' in Goa, smuggling is common: CM Parrikar
The drug dealers/suspects involved in narcotic activities operate in clandestine and well-organised manner, says Parrikar
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Indian Mujahideen terrorist wanted in 5 bomb blast cases arrested
terrorist Ariz Khan alias Junaid is an expert bomb-maker, executioner and conspirator, and had been wanted for his involvement in ...
January 13, 2018, Saturday
Former boxer found dead with bullet injuries in his Greater Noida apartment
The body of Jitendra Mann, who was a trainer at a gym, was found by his boss
December 30, 2017, Saturday
51 girls held hostage in Lucknow madarsa rescued; manager arrested
The police said more than 100 girls study at the madarsa and the rest were not present at the time of raid
December 25, 2017, Monday
CISF arrests woman with country-made pistol at GTB Nagar Metro Station
The passenger was also found in possession of around Rs 91,230 cash, $100, and a range of gold items
December 22, 2017, Friday
Pari Singh, the woman who plays Nirbhaya year after year
Singh says many women she knows have faced harassment while travelling in Delhi and she rebukes them for not taking action
December 22, 2017, Friday
2G verdict: Will DMK now align with BJP? Not really, says Tamil Nadu party
In the circumstances, most senior DMK leaders see only a remote possibility of the BJP and the DMK joining hands
December 22, 2017, Friday
DRI seizes 50-kg gold in courier at Mumbai International Airport
On Wednesday,the Air Intelligence Unit retrieved 4.7 kg of gold from an Air India aircraft parked in the hangar of the Mumbai ...
December 22, 2017, Friday
2G verdict: Realignments? Not really, say DMK and Congress
In the circumstances, most senior DMK leaders see only a remote possibility of the BJP and the DMK joining hands
December 14, 2017, Thursday
Five years after Nirbhaya, is Delhi any safer for women?
Delhi reported the highest crime rate (160.4) compared to the national average rate of 55.2
December 05, 2017, Tuesday
ED issues order against former dy CM Bhujbal; attaches Rs 20 cr assets
The money laundering charges against him relate to the contract for construction of the state guest house- 'Maharashtra Sadan' - ...
December 01, 2017, Friday
Delhi's crime scenario cannot be compared with other metros: DGP
His remarks came a day after National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed that Delhi was the most unsafe among 19 major ...
November 27, 2017, Monday
Ryan school murder: Pradyuman's father moves SC challenging bail to Pintos
Pradyuman was killed on September 8 inside the Ryan International School in Gurugram
November 24, 2017, Friday
Body with note 'Padmavati ka virodh' found hanging at Jaipur fort
One of the message written on fort wall adjacent to the body read - Hum putle nahin jalate....latkate hain (we don't burn ...
November 24, 2017, Friday
4-yr old rape victim's mother wants strong action against school for laxity
The mother alleged that she texted the class teacher and coordinator to inform them about the crime, but they did not take it ...
November 23, 2017, Thursday
4-year-old sexually abused in school by 'classmate', mother blames school
A four-year-old boy has been accused of sexually abusing his classmate with a pencil at a private school in Delhi's Dwarka
November 23, 2017, Thursday
India firm on stopping terrorists from abusing social media: R S Prasad
He was speaking at the inaugural session of the fifth edition of the Global Conference on Cyber Space
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Indians most prone to online frauds among Asians
Of the three surveyed sectors, Indian retail merchants experience higher incidents of frauds
