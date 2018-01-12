-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Defence Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman to visit China in late April
The Defence Ministry had last week denied that the Minister was going to visit China
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Macron takes a dig at Trump, hails India's efforts for making ISA a reality
Addressing the summit in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Macron said, Mr Prime Minister, You made a dream and we ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Irreconcilable guns need to be silenced in Afghanistan: India tell UNSC
Ghani had said a ceasefire must be agreed on and the Taliban should be declared a political group
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Indian elephant, Chinese dragon must dance together to boost ties: China
Chinese Foreign Minister said the two countries must shed mental inhibitions, manage differences and meet each other half way
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Fight against terrorism and radicalisation not against any religion: Modi
The Prime Minister said that India is a land where every religion flourished
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Fight against terror isn't war on any religion or on Muslims: Jordan King
He added that around the world, suspicions are inflamed by what different groups don't know about others
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
After Trudeau aide's claims, Canada oppn to move motion for India's unity
The Opposition party is moving a motion in parliament on Thursday to condemn Khalistani separatists and pledge support to India's ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
India, Pak would have to sit and talk on ongoing border tension, says US
The Indian and Pakistan issue was also raked up by a top American general at the US Congress
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Indian govt was denied access to guest list for Trudeau's reception: Report
Prime Minister's Office in Canada does not allow even the security services track their guest list
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
India congratulates China on FATF post, hopes balanced approach by Beijing
India today congratulated China for becoming the vice chair of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body mandated to ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Pak, India to attend TAPI groundbreaking ceremony
The first leg of the ceremony to held in Serhetabat, Turkmenistan tomorrow will be attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Canada does not support separatist movement: Justin Trudeau to Punjab CM
The "categorical assurance" from Trudeau came after Amarinder Singh sought the Canadian prime minister's cooperation in cracking ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Raised Khalistan issue with Trudeau: Punjab CM after meeting in Amritsar
The Congress leader earlier had refused to meet Trudeau, claiming the Canadian Prime Minister's cabinet members supported the ...
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Capability jump: IAF looks to buy fifth-generation F-35 fighter
It is learnt the IAF wants to procure 126 of the variant called F-35A - the air force version of the fighter that incorporates ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Modi's Gulf visit: India, Oman signs 8 agreements as PM meets Sultan Qaboos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held wide-ranging talks with the Sultan of Oman as the two sides signed eight agreements, ...
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
China's multi-million CPEC project in Pak's Gwadar port under quake threat
The CPEC project is also a part of China's 'Belt and Road Initiative', a vast infrastructure and trade programme to project ...
-
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Toll in Pakistan cross border firing since January 18 reaches 14
He said barring ceasefire violations in Krishna Ghati and Mankote sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district last ...
-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
India asks UN to focus on eliminating terror safe havens in Pakistan
"If we do so, the decay, which has been inflicted on Afghanistan, can be made reversible," he added
-
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
Netanyahu in India: Technology to drive economic ties with Israel
Netanyahu said technology was the way forward and the emergence of these sectors out of nowhere within the past few years was ...
-
January 12, 2018, Friday
US working 'very closely' to ensure India's NSG membership, reaffirms envoy
India has been seeking entry into the 48-member elite nuclear club, which controls nuclear trade, but China has repeatedly ...
- Defence Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman to visit China in late April
- Macron takes a dig at Trump, hails India's efforts for making ISA a reality
- Irreconcilable guns need to be silenced in Afghanistan: India tell UNSC
- Indian elephant, Chinese dragon must dance together to boost ties: China
- Fight against terrorism and radicalisation not against any religion: Modi
- Fight against terror isn't war on any religion or on Muslims: Jordan King
- After Trudeau aide's claims, Canada oppn to move motion for India's unity
- India, Pak would have to sit and talk on ongoing border tension, says US
- Indian govt was denied access to guest list for Trudeau's reception: Report
- India congratulates China on FATF post, hopes balanced approach by Beijing
You are here » Home » Current Affairs » News » Diplomacy