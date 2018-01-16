-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Accenture, BCG, Amazon top recruiters as IIM-A wraps up final placements
Placements Highlights at IIM-A:- At 18, Accenture Strategy makes most offers- BCG, Amazon make second highest offers of 14 each- ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
No new developments in Doklam, status quo prevails post 2017 row: V K Singh
Singh said India and China have appointed a Special Representative (SR) each to explore the framework for border settlement
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
ISB notches 26th spot in FT's top 50 MBA Programmes for Women Ranking 2018
Ahead of the International Women's Day on March 8, the Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked at 26th global position in ...
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
CBSE 10, 12 board exams to begin tomorrow; 2.8 mn candidates to appear
The exam will be conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres outside India
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Marathi may soon be mandatory subject up to class X in Maharashtra schools
Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar moved a resolution recommending the state government to ensure Marathi is ...
-
February 17, 2018, Saturday
How private universities affect higher-education opportunities in India
The focus on liberal arts and the shift to a more nuanced core curriculum structure is both new and niche
-
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Consulting, finance firms make 50% job offers to IIM-Calcutta batch
Of the 481 offers made by over 130 firms, the consulting made the most at 27 per cent, followed by finance at 23 per cent
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Seeking a job? Know why you must take 'crowdsourcing' community seriously
'Crowdsourcing', is slowly gaining momentum in India and is expected to grow by 25 per cent in the next few years
-
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Last date for admissions to over 150 courses at IGNOU extended to Feb 15
The earlier deadline for the January 2018 session was January 31
-
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
How to build a winning start-up? Make IITs, IIMs join forces, say experts
There should also be proper systems to appreciate the faculty members involved in start-up mentoring when it comes to recognition ...
-
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Consulting, finance lead hiring as IIM Lucknow wraps up final placements
Continuing the trend of wrapping up its final placements process earlier than most of its peers, the Indian Institute of ...
-
February 04, 2018, Sunday
Story in numbers: Spending on education in four years of Modi government
Per-student allocation to the programme increased by 17% in 2016-17 to Rs 6,350 from Rs 5,424 in 2015-16
-
February 03, 2018, Saturday
Modi turns counsellor: Book on countering exam stress to be launched today
PM Modi had requested students to celebrate examinations like festivals to reduce stress
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
RTE effect? Girls are finally catching up with boys in school attendance
Eight years after implementation of RTE, girls are finally catching up with boys in schooling; most big states reduce regional ...
-
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Indian-origin UK principal branded as 'Hitler' for efforts to ban hijab
Neena Lall, Indian origin headteacher of St. Stephen's school London, was forced to reverse her decision to impose a ban on Hijab ...
-
January 25, 2018, Thursday
IT companies return to hire at B-schools; number of offers jump by 15%
In terms of profiles, analytics and strategy have gained prominence in offers made by firms.
-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Engineering gender equity: A quota for women in IITs is unlikely to work
The bigger doubt is whether this "quota system" will further the cause of female engineers in any meaningful way
-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
A Delhi school that teaches new lessons in affordable quality education
The school has established itself as one of the best schools in the Mehrauli-Kishangarh neighbourhood
-
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Learning outcomes: Schools in south, central Delhi fare poorly, shows study
Study shows that better students were from New Delhi and West Delhi districts
-
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
NCERT syllabus, books likely to be used in Jammu and Kashmir schools
The announcement came a few days after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had criticised the state education system
