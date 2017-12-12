-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
25 students trapped in TN forest fire; 12 rescued so far
Police said the students from Coimbatore and Erode were taking training in Kurangai-Kozhuku Hill area when the fire suddenly ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
Kerala will soon replace humans by deploying robots to clean manholes
The project is supported by KWA, which has joined hands with Kerala start up mission to transform new ideas into practical ...
February 18, 2018, Sunday
How the 'virtual' wild in our living rooms feeding us a utopian delusion
It is more common for nature videos to lift our spirits with magnificent sights than to try and shake us out of our complacency ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Jaitley announces subsidy scheme to tackle Delhi pollution
This decision comes after Delhi's air pollution level hit a new high this winter, leaving its people grasping for breath
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Bombay HC raps Fadnavis govt for poor execution of Disaster Management Act
The court also directed the state govt to frame rules as contemplated under the DMA within a period of 3 months
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Water storage level of country's over 91 major reservoirs goes down by 3%
States having better storage for the corresponding period are Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Microwaves emit 7.7 mn tonnes of CO2 per year, more than cars: EU study
The study used life cycle assessment (LCA) to estimate the impacts of microwaves
January 15, 2018, Monday
Energy switch: Letter to BS on electricity use needs transformation
The finding is significant in part because indoor air pollution is a major by-product of the use of biomass, which diminishes the ...
January 11, 2018, Thursday
NGT issues notice to UP govt over 6-yr-old's plea against poultry farm
The boy has alleged that an illegal poultry farm was operating near his school
January 07, 2018, Sunday
Bengal reels under cold spell; similar conditions to continue, says MeT
Minimum temperatures dipped below the 10 degrees mark in most places of the state
December 30, 2017, Saturday
Planning to scale Mt Everest? Go in group, Nepal just banned solo climbers
The cabinet late Friday endorsed a revision to the Himalayan nation's mountaineering regulations
December 30, 2017, Saturday
With cold wave intensifying, Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor'
As many as 36 trains have been delayed, 13 cancelled and two rescheduled due to poor visibility and other operational conditions
December 25, 2017, Monday
Cold wave in north India: Trains disrupted, cancelled in Delhi due to fog
With the winter season setting in, Delhi has been experiencing dense fog leading to disruption in the functioning of Indian ...
December 22, 2017, Friday
Smog envelopes national capital, visibility of 400 mts recorded
he skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius
December 22, 2017, Friday
Varanasi chokes as air quality 20 times above safe levels, worse than Delhi
Varanasi has only one PM 2.5 monitoring station while Delhi has nearly 40
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
2017 may be among top three hottest years on record without an El Nino: UN
2017 may also be the warmest year without an El Nino - a climate phenomenon that causes global temperatures to shoot up
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Oscar awards 2018: Two songs from Mohanlal's Pulimurugan in the shortlist
Two songs - 'Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe' and 'Maanathe Maarikurumbe' from the Malayalam movie, composed by Gopi Sundar are part of ...
December 14, 2017, Thursday
NGT banned only illegal coal mining in Meghalaya, says CM Mukul Sangma
The green court had ordered an interim ban on "rat-hole" coal mining in the state since April 17, 2014
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
World losing battle against global warming, warns Macron
Macron made the statement while speaking at the One Planet Summit in Paris
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
Delhi-NCR air quality improves from very poor to poor, but may worsen again
The air quality on Tuesday even after 7.8 mm rainfall over past 24 hours, but is liken to worsen again, said officials
