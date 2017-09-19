-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Meet the Yewale brothers, who make Rs 1.2 million a month selling tea
It took four years for the Yewale brothers to re-enter the tea business, juggling visits and samplings with their other ventures
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
8.4% growth in foreign tourist arrivals in January 2018: Govt
The percentage share of FTAs in India during January 2018 among the top 15 source countries was highest from Bangladesh followed ...
February 03, 2018, Saturday
India Art Fair 2018: Who's showing what this time, all you need to know
India's largest art event, the India Art Fair 2018, is around the corner. Kishore Singh examines its short but interesting past ...
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Railways to send 100 non-gazetted employees for first pleasure trip abroad
For the first time workers of South Central Railways flew to Singapore and Malaysia for a six-day vacation
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Pak army and rescuers save French mountaineer trapped on Nanga Parbat
Pakistani army deployed rescue experts to safely recover mountain climbers who issued a mayday while climbing the Nanga Parbat, ...
January 28, 2018, Sunday
'For long weekend lined up, Indians prefer exploring foreign destinations'
Indians are making the most of the chance to explore international destinations, says a research by a travel search engine Kayak
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Choose your walks from 'Heritage Walk Festival': All you need to know
The growing interest in guided heritage walks has led to the rise of the 'walk festival'. Good reason to celebrate
January 27, 2018, Saturday
When your husband is a transwoman, or biological man who feels like a woman
What does a man who feels like a woman face if he is forced into marriage? And how does the woman he marries cope?
December 22, 2017, Friday
Chicken biryani is 2017's most ordered food item
According to Swiggy's order analysis, Masala Dosa, Butter Naan, Tandoori Roti and Paneer Butter Masala rounded off the top five ...
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
India ranks fifth most vacation deprived country globally in 2017: Survey
According to findings, 55 per cent Indians take fewer days of the vacation days they get and 28 per cent don't take leave as the ...
December 17, 2017, Sunday
2017: The year when Indian fiction reflected the burden of society
The year 2017 witnessed the release of at least three powerful novels, along with two short story anthologies, all of which use ...
December 08, 2017, Friday
Cybercrooks could use AI, ML for data breaches: Symantec
The attackers could also look at expanding their reach by exploiting expensive connected home devices
December 06, 2017, Wednesday
TIME names abuse 'silence breakers' as Person of the Year
The movement is closely associated with the #MeToo hashtag which sprang up as allegations emerged against Hollywood producer ...
December 05, 2017, Tuesday
16-year-old Syrian wins Children's Peace Prize 2017
Al Jounde, a refugee of the Syrian civil war, set up a school together with his family in a Lebanese refugee camp that currently ...
December 02, 2017, Saturday
Neysa Sanghavi, the girl who is Rwanda's brand ambassador in India
17-year-old Sanghavi was recently appointed the brand ambassador of Rwanda in India for her work with geonicide victims and ...
November 25, 2017, Saturday
How funny business is drawing serious money in India
The art of selling humour has existed in India for decades, but stand-up comedy was once the sole preserve of the West
November 23, 2017, Thursday
Abuse of Myanmar's Rohingyas amounts to ethnic cleansing: Rex Tillerson
The statement follows a visit last week to Myanmar by Tillerson, who met with State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi
September 26, 2017, Tuesday
There's not a hint of plagiarisation: 'Secret Ballot' director on 'Newton'
'Secret Ballot' filmmaker now has the film and will see it soon: Kashyap
September 20, 2017, Wednesday
India records 55% jump in total Twitter info requests by govt in H1 2017
US topped the request list, submitting 33% of total government information requests
September 19, 2017, Tuesday
Pizza Hut to double outlets to 700 by 2022 in India, beef up online sales
Pizza Hut is also focused on growing its online sales, which has seen a rise especially since demonetisation
