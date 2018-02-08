-
March 12, 2018, Monday
2009 Mangalore pub attack: Sri Ram Sene chief, several others acquitted
The incident had generated national outrage after the video clip of the attack went viral
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Give details of unencumbered assets, they'll be auctioned: SC to Unitech
The bench said that it has prepared a list of unencumbered properties but it was incomplete
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
People can't be in dark, complete 2G probe in six months: SC tells CBI, ED
The bench observed that the investigation has been going on for long time and people of this country cannot be kept in dark in ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
SC asks Karti to approach Delhi HC for interim relief in INX Media case
The apex court had on February 23 refused to stay the summons issued by the ED against Karti Chidambaram
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Hadiya case: Can a court annul marriage of two consenting adults, asks SC
The matter had come to fore when Jahan had challenged the Kerala High Court's order annulling his marriage with Hadiya and ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Rajasthan govt withdraws its controversial immunity Bill in state Assembly
CM Vasundhara Raje announced withdrawal of the Rajasthan Criminal laws Amendment Bill earlier at the state assembly after it ...
-
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Nirav Modi to be deported in Rs 114-bn PNB fraud case? SC to hear plea
The PIL has been filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, which seeks Modi's deportation within two months
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
SC seeks govt's response on plea for on par treatment of two ECs with CEC
The reason for giving the protection to the CEC was in order to ensure autonomy to the ECI
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Considering Justice Loya's case with utmost seriousness as a cause, says SC
Justice Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Daiichi row: HC stops ex-Ranbaxy promoters from selling assets till Feb 26
The court also directed the brothers and 12 others, including their family members and companies, to come up with a plan on how ...
-
February 16, 2018, Friday
SC asks firm to deposit Rs 900 mn for purchasing Unitech's land in Chennai
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar asked Omshakthy Agencies (Madras) Pvt Ltd to deposit the ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Mallya's KFA loses case to BOC Aviation in UK court, asked to pay $90 mn
The legal claim relates to a leasing agreement between Kingfisher Airlines and aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation involving ...
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Ayodhya dispute: Babri Masjid will remain mosque till eternity, says AIMPLB
The AIMPLB further said the country's topmost lawyers are appearing in the apex court in the case on behalf of Muslims
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Hiranandani moves HC, seeks quashing of chargesheet in graft, cheating case
A division bench of Acting Chief Justice V K Tahilramani recently posted the petition for hearing on February 14 and granted an ...
-
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Delhi Master Plan amendment: HC blasts traders for 'holding city to ransom'
The traders, across Delhi, had on February 2 shut down their shops in protest against the sealing of commercial establishments ...
-
February 10, 2018, Saturday
CJAR is fighting for transparency in courts and accountability of judiciary
Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Judicial Reforms is advocating for formation of independent commission with ...
-
February 09, 2018, Friday
SC seeks ideas from NGO to enforce anti-sexual harassment law at workplace
The apex court asked Initiative for Inclusion Foundation to give ideas for effective implementation of law to curb sexual ...
-
February 09, 2018, Friday
Aadhaar law may not be set aside on account of denial of benefits: SC
The attroney general said that a person, who does not have Aadhaar, can seek benefits on the ground of that he or she has ...
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Money laundering case: CBI court summons Lalu's daughter Misa, son-in-law
The court also summoned Bharti's firm Mishail Packers and Printers as accused in the case and directed all the accused to appear ...
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Shopian: Father of Major moves SC seeking quashing of FIR against son
Two civilians were killed and one was injured after the army fired at stone-pelters on January 27
- 2009 Mangalore pub attack: Sri Ram Sene chief, several others acquitted
- Give details of unencumbered assets, they'll be auctioned: SC to Unitech
- People can't be in dark, complete 2G probe in six months: SC tells CBI, ED
- SC asks Karti to approach Delhi HC for interim relief in INX Media case
- Hadiya case: Can a court annul marriage of two consenting adults, asks SC
- Rajasthan govt withdraws its controversial immunity Bill in state Assembly
- Nirav Modi to be deported in Rs 114-bn PNB fraud case? SC to hear plea
- SC seeks govt's response on plea for on par treatment of two ECs with CEC
- Considering Justice Loya's case with utmost seriousness as a cause, says SC
- Daiichi row: HC stops ex-Ranbaxy promoters from selling assets till Feb 26
You are here » Home » Current Affairs » News » Legal