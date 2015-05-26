One Year of Modi Govt
June 03, 2015, Wednesday
Railways to launch new projects worth Rs 10K cr during fortnight programme
New projects worth over Rs 10,000 cr will be launched and several old projects will be completed by Railways during its ongoing ...
May 31, 2015, Sunday
MPs spent less than 50% funds allotted to them
In UP, which has the largest number of parliamentarians, including Modi, expenditure is around 10%
May 30, 2015, Saturday
Open to discussing land Bill with Opposition, says PM
Responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism, Modi said a "suit boot ki sarkar" was better than a "suitcase (ki sarkar)"
May 30, 2015, Saturday
NDA govt brought back respect, credibility of Centre: BJP
Terming NDA government at the Centre as "corruption free", BJP today said that in the last one year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...
May 30, 2015, Saturday
Ayodhya temple not priority: Rajnath
Modi govt's focus is development, he says, while defending RSS ideology
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
Nitish questions NDA's celebration of one year in office
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government was celebrating its one year in office only on the basis of promises made to the ...
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
Rahul Gandhi calls Modi govt 'suited-booted thieves'
'I used to believe that thieves come at night. But I have now realised, thieves also come in the middle of the day, in broad ...
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
AAP holds protest against Modi govt
The Aam Aadmi Party today held a protest here against the BJP government, accusing it of plunging the country into "despair" ...
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
Where are the good days, AAP questions Modi
Several party members raised slogans against the central government a day after it completed one year in power
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
'World needs more leaders like you', WBG Prez to PM Modi
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of his ...
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
Reality check: BJP manifesto vs status of the promises
Business Standard checks on where the poll promises of the BJP govt stand after a year in power
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
People's expectations high, more to be done, says Modi
Govt does not have majority needed in LS to roll out core agenda: Shah
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
SMEs feel lost in Make in India days
While efforts to improve the business environment did strike a chord, changes on the ground were still some time away, say many ...
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
Special cell to feed content to DD Kisan
The cell would coordinate with all the arms of the department of agriculture and cooperation
May 27, 2015, Wednesday
Congress releases report card on 1 year of Modi govt, rates it 'fail'
Rahul Gandhi wishes 'suit boot ki sarkar' a happy birthday
May 26, 2015, Tuesday
Modi launches Kisan channel, pitches for farmers' growth
Making a strong pitch for growth of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the country cannot move forward without ...
May 26, 2015, Tuesday
People's expectations are high, much more to be done: PM
On the first anniversary of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said people's expectations are "high" and there is ...
May 26, 2015, Tuesday
Modi has restored dignity of PM's office: Jaitley
Finance Minister said the dignity of the PMO had disappeared when it was headed by Manmohan Singh
May 26, 2015, Tuesday
55% of Lok Sabha MPs have not spent a rupee on constituencies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi has utilised 16% of the Rs 5 crore
May 26, 2015, Tuesday
Modi govt 'visible', has ended policy paralysis: Shah
NDA government is "visible" and pro-active unlike the previous regime, BJP Chief Amit Shah today said, affirming that its one ...