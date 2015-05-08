One Year of Narendra Modi Govt
May 26, 2015, Tuesday
Adam Roberts: Modi govt's mixed record in first year
You don't have to like everything about Narendra Modi to admire some of what he is trying to do. He campaigned in the 2014 ...
May 17, 2015, Sunday
Subir Gokarn: The one-year scorecard
There is progress but also gaps on various fronts related to three critical structural challenges
May 17, 2015, Sunday
Devangshu Datta: The uncertainty of expectation
The one-year report card of the BJP government is 'average'. There seems to have been some reform but there have been ...
May 15, 2015, Friday
T N Ninan: Cut Modi some slack
A call for balance in assessing the first year of the PM -- and less prickliness on the part of the BJP
May 15, 2015, Friday
Mihir S Sharma: Wasting 282
Narendra Modi is squandering a mandate for change on feeble, unimaginative incrementalism
May 13, 2015, Wednesday
Shankar Acharya: On balance, a good year
The Modi government's first year was certainly better in terms of economic policy initiatives than any of the 10 under the ...
May 11, 2015, Monday
Ajai Shukla: A wasted year
The National Democratic Alliance government has adopted half measures instead of moving decisively on defence
May 11, 2015, Monday
Shreekant Sambrani: Year of living hopefully
History repeats itself, even of recent vintage: stagnating exports, firming oil prices, a nose-diving rupee, stumbling ...
May 08, 2015, Friday
Mitali Saran: One year on
One year after the Modi government romped to power on a development platform that came with Hindutva and lots of ...