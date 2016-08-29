-
January 28, 2017, Saturday
Dinner with BS: Treading cautiously
Suzlon Group Chairman & MD Tulsi Tanti on what the tumultuous years between 2011 and 2013 taught him
January 26, 2017, Thursday
Russian envoy Alexander M Kadakin passes away
He had been serving as the Russian Ambassador to India since 2009
January 23, 2017, Monday
Now buy a helicopter for Rs 2.8 crore on Facebook
Someone in an NCR-based private Facebook group has put his 2009-model flying machine up for sale
January 06, 2017, Friday
The Om Puri interview which couldn't happen
Puri, aged 66, died at his residence on Friday after a massive heart attack
January 06, 2017, Friday
Om Puri: Acting giant who traversed both East and West
Puri won the National Film Award for best actor for his role in the 1982 film Ardh Satya
December 23, 2016, Friday
'Sonrise' in TN chief secy's years at helm
VIvek Papisetty picked interest in half a dozen companies after his father became secretary
November 20, 2016, Sunday
Suhel Seth's tweetstorm against The Economist is beyond snarky
His spat on Twitter with the publication's India correspondent over an article on Ratan Tata transformed into a tweet-size ...
November 17, 2016, Thursday
US court signals Rajat Gupta's insider trading conviction unlikely to be overturned
Gupta was released from federal custody in March after being sentenced to two years in prison
November 04, 2016, Friday
Meet brand Arnab Goswami who is making news outside The Newshour
The 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008 proved to be the turning point for him.
October 28, 2016, Friday
Newsmaker: R Venkataramanan: Caught in the crossfire between Tata and Mistry
He is the managing trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust who is responsible for all Tata-run trusts. These trusts are chaired by ...
October 20, 2016, Thursday
History repeats itself for Fawad Khan
In the India versus Pakistan rhetoric, Fawad Khan has been a casualty twice over
October 11, 2016, Tuesday
Parmeshwar Godrej: Philanthropist and style icon bids adieu
Best remembered for her work in fighting AIDS, she was incredibly networked across biz and entertainment
October 06, 2016, Thursday
Newsmaker: RM Lodha
He headed a panel famously called the Lodha Committee, which is now in the process of implementing the second part of Operation ...
October 01, 2016, Saturday
I support freedom of expression but not the content that went on the show: Papa CJ
Interview with stand-up comedian
October 01, 2016, Saturday
Ravichandran Ashwin: Turning point
What makes Ravichandran Ashwin the world's premier Test spinner?
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Newsmaker: Navtej Sarna
As he approaches the pinnacle of his career, Sarna will have the crucial task of overseeing relations with the US as it waits for ...
September 17, 2016, Saturday
Play Test cricket with a red ball, experiment in other formats: Gautam Gambhir
Interview with Cricketer
September 15, 2016, Thursday
Newsmaker: Siddaramaiah
The current crisis the chief minister is facing is a cumulative effect of inattention to water management and the fiscal burden ...
September 02, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Reema Nanavaty
Nanavaty tells Anjuli Bhargava that to achieve something all one needs to do is make up one's mind
August 29, 2016, Monday
Newsmaker: Divya Spandana (Ramya)
Resilient in the face of controversies
