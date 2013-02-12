-
November 23, 2016, Wednesday
Ruling parties win by-polls in 6 states
Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar claimed bypoll results were a thumbs-up for Narendra Modi government's demonetisation ...
September 03, 2013, Tuesday
Majority of Pakistanis favour trade ties with India: Survey
Even as the Pakistan government dithers on granting MFN-status to India, 63 % of Pakistanis are in favour of trade ties with New ...
April 11, 2013, Thursday
JD(U) to demand early projection of BJP's PM nominee
BJP ally JD-U, whose antipathy to Narendra Modi is well-known, is likely to make a strong demand for the early projection of the ...
April 11, 2013, Thursday
NPCC to approach EC on money, arms in Assembly polls issue
The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee while accepting its debacle in the February 23 Assembly elections today resolved to ...
April 11, 2013, Thursday
Karnataka polls: Cong in bind over selection of 47 candidates
Congress is facing difficulty in finalising 47 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections in the backdrop of intense ...
February 12, 2013, Tuesday
Narendra Modi led BJP sweeps municipal polls in Gujarat
Congress yet again fails to perform as it may only gain victory in seven municipalities
