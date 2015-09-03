Smart Cities
-
August 09, 2016, Tuesday
Funds may hinder Guwahati Smart City project
Government had submitted a proposal of Rs 2,400 crore for implementing Smart City project in Assam capital, said Hemanta Biswa ...
-
June 17, 2016, Friday
Lavasa remains a holiday destination for now
In the concluding part of a five-part series, Business Standard finds out why Lavasa, a private initiative, is a long way from ...
-
June 16, 2016, Thursday
PM Modi to kick off smart city mission project at Pune
On June 25 last year, the Union government had launched the smart city mission
-
June 16, 2016, Thursday
Pune on a smart mission after 3 false starts
In the fourth of a five-part series, Business Standard analyses the plans and preparations in the city
-
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
California dreamin': Vizag wants to model itself on San Francisco
In the third of a five-part series, Business Standard writes on Visakhapatnam and how it is aiming to be like San Francisco, with ...
-
June 14, 2016, Tuesday
Some more spit & polish for Bhubaneswar to smarten up
In the second of a five-part series, Business Standard captures the action in Bhubaneswar, which has emerged first in the Smart ...
-
June 13, 2016, Monday
Skywalks, 24x7 water, LED lights set to transform Gujarat's Surat
Business Standard brings to you a five-part series on smart cities. We begin with Surat as the city prepares for a new future
-
September 22, 2015, Tuesday
Know Your Smart City
In the final part of the 'Know Your Smart City' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with modern ...
-
September 21, 2015, Monday
Know Your Smart City: Union Territories
In the 13th part of the 'Know Your Smart City' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with modern ...
-
September 21, 2015, Monday
Know Your Smart City: The Northeast
In the 12th part of the 'Know Your Smart City' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with modern ...
-
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Know Your Smart City: Odisha
In the 11 th part of the 'Know Your Smart City' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with ...
-
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Know Your Smart City: Gujarat
In the 10th part of the 'Know Your Smart City' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with modern ...
-
September 16, 2015, Wednesday
Know Your Smart City: Rajasthan
In the ninth part of the 'Know Your Smart City' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with modern ...
-
September 14, 2015, Monday
Know Your Smart City: Madhya Pradesh
In the eighth part of the 'Know Your Smart City' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with ...
-
September 11, 2015, Friday
Know Your Smart City: Punjab & Haryana
In the seventh part of the 'Know Your Smart City' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with ...
-
September 09, 2015, Wednesday
Know Your Smart City: West Bengal, Bihar & Sikkim
In the sixth part of the 'Know Your Smart City' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with modern ...
-
September 08, 2015, Tuesday
Know Your Smart City: Tamil Nadu
In the fifth part of the 'Know Your Smart City' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with modern ...
-
September 07, 2015, Monday
Know Your Smart City: Uttar Pradesh
In the fourth part of the 'Know Your Smart Cities' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with ...
-
September 04, 2015, Friday
Know Your Smart City: Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
In the third part of the 'Know Your Smart Cities' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with ...
-
September 03, 2015, Thursday
Know your smart city: Karnataka & Kerala
In the second part of the 'Know Your Smart Cities' web series on the 98 cities that have been shortlisted to be equipped with ...