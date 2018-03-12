JUST IN
Brave New World: Modi's 100 days,10 top moves

March 12, 2018 23:18 IST

A quick look at the top 10 moves from the Modi led NDA government

100 days of Modi Govt: No landmark decisions yet, but on right track

March 12, 2018 23:18 IST

Most top industrialists rate PM's first 100 days in office as 'good', primarily due to his intentions, not concrete policy measures

Stability is the mantra in oil & gas sector

March 12, 2018 23:18 IST

These 100 days have been more of policy stability than of innovation

'Corporates find marked difference in govt functioning in 100 days'

March 12, 2018 23:18 IST

As many as 78% of the 357 top industry leaders surveyed by Assocham said so

Modi's secret plan: Showcasing 100 days of 'achche din'

March 12, 2018 23:18 IST

There will be no media blitzkrieg to mark its 100 days in office, but govt will hold a series of press meets from next week to showcase its ...

Now, Modi looks to use Aadhaar to track bureaucrats

March 12, 2018 23:18 IST

Real-time centralised database on attendance to ensure punctuality

Aseema Sinha

Modi's diaspora nationalism is not anti-globalisation: Aseema Sinha

Aseema Sinha speaks to Aditi Phadnis about changes in the global trade outlook and India's political stance in multilateral trade bodies

