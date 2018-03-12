Brave New World: Modi's 100 days,10 top moves
A quick look at the top 10 moves from the Modi led NDA government
100 days of Modi Govt: No landmark decisions yet, but on right track
Most top industrialists rate PM's first 100 days in office as 'good', primarily due to his intentions, not concrete policy measures
Stability is the mantra in oil & gas sector
These 100 days have been more of policy stability than of innovation
'Corporates find marked difference in govt functioning in 100 days'
As many as 78% of the 357 top industry leaders surveyed by Assocham said so
Modi's secret plan: Showcasing 100 days of 'achche din'
There will be no media blitzkrieg to mark its 100 days in office, but govt will hold a series of press meets from next week to showcase its ...
Now, Modi looks to use Aadhaar to track bureaucrats
Real-time centralised database on attendance to ensure punctuality
Columnists
Modi's diaspora nationalism is not anti-globalisation: Aseema Sinha
Aseema Sinha speaks to Aditi Phadnis about changes in the global trade outlook and India's political stance in multilateral trade bodies
