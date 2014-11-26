30 Years of Bhopal Gas Tragedy
-
December 02, 2014, Tuesday
Bhopal changed very little in India
A vastly bigger set of problems after 30 years weaves into a very sorry tale
-
December 02, 2014, Tuesday
Bhopal Gas Tradegy: Victims' fight for justice still on
Abdul Jabbar, a survivor, says the industrial accident and the cover-up that ensued is a constant reminder of how the powerful ...
-
December 02, 2014, Tuesday
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: JP Nagar has moved on, yet memories linger
Union Carbide's Bhopal plant stands in one corner of a thriving city, hiding behind thick walls, tonnes of poisonous chemicals ...
-
December 02, 2014, Tuesday
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: A Timeline
Amnesty International has called for urgent steps to provide adequate compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy ...
-
December 01, 2014, Monday
Bhopal gas tragedy survivors continue to demand justice
In the past thirty years they now have more supporters in favour of their demands
-
December 01, 2014, Monday
After 30 years, people still suffer the same: Satinath Sarangi
Interview with Founder, Bhopal Group for Information and Action
-
November 29, 2014, Saturday
December 2/3, 1984: The night of the Bhopal gas leak
The author was eight years old when the deadly gas leaked from Union Carbide's factory. This is his account of living in the city ...
-
November 28, 2014, Friday
Bhopal gas tragedy: Toxic waste disposal still awaited
The toxic waste after the Bhopal Gas tragedy lying at the Union Carbide plant here is still awaiting disposal, even after 29 ...
-
November 26, 2014, Wednesday
Bhopal gas tragedy victims move higher US court against UCC
Victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy have filed an appeal in a higher court here contesting a lower court's decision that Union ...