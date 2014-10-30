Black Money Case
December 28, 2014, Sunday
More focus to fight against black money in 2015: Jaitley
'If we succeed this will add an additionality of resource for the national economy'
December 28, 2014, Sunday
Modi will keep his promise on black money issue: Ramdev
Yoga guru says Modi wants to create a stronger India, which is not possible without people's support
November 09, 2014, Sunday
Black money in foreign banks to return in a year: Swamy
Swamy said it was taking some time as about one million bank accounts have been opened by Indians in 70-odd countries
November 09, 2014, Sunday
Blackmoney: SIT asks public to provide vital info on suspects
Expanding its reach, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money today issued a public notice asking people to furnish ...
November 07, 2014, Friday
Less than half of HSBC list accounts have no money: SIT
I-T mulls prosecution against 300 entities figuring in the list of 628 entries in the HSBC Geneva list given to the SC recently
November 04, 2014, Tuesday
Large-scale account inheritance emerges in black money probe
The government last week gave to the Supreme Court a list of 627 Indians with accounts in a Swiss branch of HSBC bank
November 03, 2014, Monday
Mauritius assures help to India in SIT's black money probe
Mauritius, often accused of being a route for round-tripping of funds by Indians, today conveyed to Indian government that it was ...
November 03, 2014, Monday
Black money accounts need to be stemmed: Javadekar
Amid a debate on black money, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today said efforts should be made to ensure that no illegal bank ...
November 03, 2014, Monday
Efforts to bring back black money right: Modi
Modi said that bringing back black money from outside the country is an "article of faith" for him and nothing will be lacking ...
November 03, 2014, Monday
Unauthorised disclosure will help wrongdoers: FM
Jaitley added disclosing the names of black money account holders without prosecution would actually help the persons concerned ...
November 03, 2014, Monday
Black money probe: Swiss banks mull anticipatory measures
Some banks are said to be advising their clients to use 'layering' methods, including by way of share market and export-import ...
November 02, 2014, Sunday
Will get back every paisa of black money: Modi
In his 2nd radio address to nation, the PM also touched upon issues like drug abuse, Clean India
November 02, 2014, Sunday
Black money: CBI wants officers posted in some Indian missions
CBI has sought posting of its officers in some of the Indian missions abroad besides cutting down of red-tape involved in sending ...
November 02, 2014, Sunday
Mann Ki Baat: PM touches on Clean India, black money
Our government is on the right track to get back black money, the PM tells nation
November 01, 2014, Saturday
From womb to tomb, you have to pay bribes: R Vaidyanathan
R Vaidyanathan, professor, Capital Market Studies, Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore and the author of several studies on ...
October 31, 2014, Friday
Black money: Govt appoints outgoing CBDT boss as SIT Advisor
His tenure, according to the order, will be for a period of six months and it could be extended further if need arises
October 31, 2014, Friday
Jaitley asks tax dept to focus on domestic black money
He said the recovery of black money and taxes due thereon will also help the department in achieving its tax collection targets
October 31, 2014, Friday
Tax info can't be disclosed outside specific case: Swiss
Comments come at a time when a SC -monitored SIT is probing alleged stashing of unaccounted money by Indians aboard, including ...
October 30, 2014, Thursday
Black money: Digvijay dares Centre to reveal names of account holders
Reminding the BJP government of its poll promise of bringing back black money, Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh today ...
October 30, 2014, Thursday
Black money: Govt submits full list to Supreme Court
Govt fails to sign banking secrecy treaty due to no clarity on confidentiality clause