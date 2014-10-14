Child Labour
October 23, 2014, Thursday
For children, home is the new factory
Factory owners say it is cheaper to get the threads of jeans trimmed by contractors. Activists say the difference in cost is ...
October 23, 2014, Thursday
Dreams crash on banks of Balason
Here we look at how children working in stone crushing units of North Bengal do not figure in national child labour statistics
October 22, 2014, Wednesday
Rolling bidis is child's play in this Chhattisgarh village
Take a look at how child workers, though forming the major part of workforce in the bidi industry, are not technically
October 21, 2014, Tuesday
How Sivakasi redeemed itself
Just days after Kailash Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize for his campaigns against child labour, photographs captured children ...
October 19, 2014, Sunday
Huge burden on tiny hands: Drops of hope in ocean of despair
Just days after Kailash Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize for his campaigns against child labour, photographs captured barefoot ...
October 19, 2014, Sunday
Grey laws woe for child labour
Seventy per cent of child labour violations take place in the agriculture sector
October 18, 2014, Saturday
The life Kailash Satyarthi gave to a rescued child
At seven, Laxman Singh was one of the first children to be rescued by Kailash Satyarthi from bonded labour. Through his story, ...
October 17, 2014, Friday
Devangshu Datta: Our dangerous dependence on child labour
As poverty reduces, and education permeates down to lower-income groups and across gender, fewer people will end up forced to ...
October 14, 2014, Tuesday
Nitin Desai: Children first
Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Prize is a reminder that we must focus on child labour and education