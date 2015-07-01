Digital India
July 10, 2015, Friday
Vyapam's working to be digitised, says MP govt
With the Vyapam scam denting its image, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to digitise the working of the ...
July 07, 2015, Tuesday
Industry pledges $75 bn on Digital India launch: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Investment commitment of USD 75 billion or Rs 4,72,500 crore was received from industry at the launch of Digital India week, ...
July 05, 2015, Sunday
Sterlite to invest Rs 400cr; up optic fibre capacity to 30m km
Eyeing the multi-billion dollar business opportunities opened by Digital India, billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Sterlite ...
July 05, 2015, Sunday
Focus on bringing Indic content, SMEs online in India: Google
Engaged in various initiatives under the government's 'Digital India' campaign, global tech giant Google is focussing on key ...
July 04, 2015, Saturday
Google, Tata Trusts roll out bicycles to teach internet to rural women
Target is to train about five lakh Indian women in next 18 months
July 03, 2015, Friday
Ratan Tata lauds 'Digital India'; launches Net initiative for women
A digitally connected India will bring "tremendous power" in the hands of citizens by connecting them to the rest of the world, ...
July 02, 2015, Thursday
Ignore negativity, harness positive energy on social media: PM
Seeking their contribution in making 'Digital India' programme successful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked activists of ...
July 02, 2015, Thursday
Digvijay Singh's criticism of 'Digital India' reflects absolute frustration: BJP
Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' concept to be 'a historic step in the Indian administration', the ...
July 02, 2015, Thursday
PM Modi's 'Digital India' programme to focus on digital empowerment
As the UN prepares for a global cyber policy by the end of the year, India has said that the ambitious 'Digital India' programme ...
July 02, 2015, Thursday
Govt's 'Digital India' call gets Rs 4.5-lakh-cr promise
Initiative to create 1.8 million jobs, says PM; industry captains hail programme
July 02, 2015, Thursday
Modi asks youth to innovate and 'Design in India'
Says India can play a lead role in dealing with global cyber security threat, asks India Inc to boost domestic production of ...
July 02, 2015, Thursday
Digital India is renamed UPA scheme: Cong
The Left and Samajwadi Party also hit out at the Modi government for its attempt at "self-aggrandisement" and its skewed ...
July 02, 2015, Thursday
Speech deadline for industry biggies
Every chief executive who spoke was allotted two-and-a-half minutes only, and was told to check the stopwatch installed in front ...
July 02, 2015, Thursday
Fastest connectivity possible via digitisation: Anil Agarwal
Committing his support for all the sectors where the government is looking for an investment push, Anil Agarwal, chairman, ...
July 02, 2015, Thursday
Vedanta to invest Rs 40,000 cr in two LCD panel units
Two lines of fabrication units would be set up with a combined 20 million capacity
July 01, 2015, Wednesday
Digital India: Microsoft to focus on rural internet,cloud solution
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said technology can support the government's initiatives in rural internet connectivity
July 01, 2015, Wednesday
Airtel commits Rs 1 lakh crore investment in tech in 5 yrs
The amount will be spent to build further and deeper infrastructure like taking 4G connectivity to the masses
July 01, 2015, Wednesday
What is Digital India: All you need to know
The aim of Rs 1.13-lakh-crore initiative is to use technology to create a participative, transparent & responsive govt
July 01, 2015, Wednesday
Digital India aims to change our lives, governance: Jaitley
Reeling off impressive figures to substantiate how digital technology facilitated the government's efforts on financial ...
July 01, 2015, Wednesday
RIL to invest Rs 2.5 lakh crore in digital space: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries will make an investment of over Rs 250,000 crore in the digital space, including rollout of wireless ...