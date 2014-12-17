Mumbai in mess: Can it be saved?
Why Mumbai's failure is India's failure
Mumbai's population alone is expected to increase from 18 million to around 38 million by 2050
No person as squeezed in as the Mumbaikar
Every person in Mumbai has access to just 12 sq ft of open space, which includes gardens, parks, recreation grounds and ...
BLOG: 5 things to know before boarding a "local"
Mumbai's locals are among the world's cheapest mass transit options: Rs 5, or 8 cents, to travel up to 8 km
Mumbai roads not deadly-by Indian standards
Mumbai, with a population of nearly 18 million people, witnessed more than 23,500 road accidents in 2013, the most of any Indian ...
Mumbai has India's best healthcare. It isn't enough
State and municipal hospitals are short by 26% of health-care workers and nurses and by 44% of doctors, according to the recently ...
BLOG: The BEST bus struggles to keep pace
Mumbai is a city that runs on the clock; similarly, BEST buses are known to keep to time
World's most densely populated city spreads north
Mumbai is projected to become the fourth largest city in the world after Tokyo, Delhi and Shanghai by 2030, from the sixth ...
BLOG: Easier finding god than a home in Pricey Mumbai
It was unbelievable that anything was available in an area where the average prices in a multi-storeyed building for the ...
Some good news on infrastructure
Mumbai is fourth among all cities with completed projects-Bangalore has the highest number of completed projects, with 24 of 38
Mumbai's biggest killer is Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis, it seems, is the biggest killer in Mumbai, with 7,075 people succumbing to the disease last year
How India's crumbling cities guard their secrets
A closer look at the disclosures by India's urban local bodies (ULBs) unveils a grim picture of opacity in our cities
Mumbai sinking: City can't even spend its money
Every year Mumbai's treasury remains largely unused, leaving Mumbaikars frustrated with the city's unending chaos and ponderous ...
Why the budget of India's richest city is a mystery
More than 75% of the revenue earned or received and more than 50% of the total expenditure incurred remains unexplained: 2014-15 ...
What I did with my 0.99 sq. m. of Mumbai
0.99 sq. m.is roughly the size of space every Mumbaikar has access to if one walks about holding a hula hoop round the waist
How Indian cities can budget for women's needs
Mumbai is among the few cities in the country that has adopted gender budgeting at the local level and constituted a separate ...
Why Mumbai has few flats to rent
By 2030, Mumbai is set to become the world's fourth-largest city, with an estimated population of 27.7 million-an increase of ...
Metro for Mumbai only by 2021-God willing
About 78% of Mumbai uses public transport, which is great at a global level. But this is primarily because people have no choice
A 7-step blueprint to recreate Mumbai
With a population of more than 21 million, it will be more populous than Australia and with its GDP at about $230 billion in ...