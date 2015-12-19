National Herald Case
-
December 22, 2015, Tuesday
The loan that bankrolled Young Indian's adventure
Main source of funds for the Gandhi family-run non-profit firm has been an unsecured loan by a company that now belongs to the ...
-
December 22, 2015, Tuesday
Inquiry on into AJL plots clearance: Khattar
Said a departmental inquiry is being conducted in the matter of the National Herald case after which appropriate action would be ...
-
December 20, 2015, Sunday
Unfair to drag Sonia Gandhi in DDCA mess: Chidambaram
He also accused Modi govt of acting with 'ulterior motives' in the National Herald case
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Gandhis get bail; Cong vows to fight 'political vendetta'
Cong to move Supreme Court to expunge Delhi HC remarks of criminality
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Efforts afoot to make AJL non-profit
EGM in Lucknow on January 21 to convert AJL into a Section 8 firm
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Swamy's Herald complaint was in personal capacity: Venkaiah
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today saiSays criminal complaint was filed when Swamy was not in BJP; his actions should not be ...
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
AJL meet to change structure of company to non-profit venture
Notice for meeting issued by AJL Managing Director Motilal Vora, one of seven summoned by a Delhi court in National Herald case
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Herald protest: Injured CM leads march on wheel chair in Uttarakhand
A memorandum for Pranab Mukherjee was submitted to Governor K K Paul demanding end to politics of "vendetta" by Centre
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Cong burns effigy of PM in Lucknow to protest over Herald case
Partymen take out protest march against NDA govt, accuse it of falsely implicating Sonia and Rahul in National Herald case
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Never spoke to Modi about National Herald case: Swamy
Dismisses charges that he was pursuing the case on the orders of BJP leadership
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Modi targeting Opposition; won't bow down: Sonia and Rahul
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the Congress is united in support of Sonia and Rahul
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Swamy hits back at Cong, says got 'Z' security under Narasimha
Meanwhile, as Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi, party VP Rahul Gandhi and others appeared in court today in the National Herald case.
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
Media hype over National Herald case 'unnecessary': Congress
Party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserts each of the accused appeared except Sam Pitroda who has a medical problem
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
National Herald case: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi granted bail
All accused given bail; the next hearing has been set for February 20, 2016
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
National Herald: Congress party workers gather at AICC headquarters
Members of the Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and a large contingent of the party's workers from Rae Bareli flocked the party ...
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
National Herald case: Swamy is Modi's 'mask', says Congress
The Congress accused the Central govt of resorting to "unprecedented" level of vendetta politics
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
National Herald case: Vadra confident truth will prevail
Says politics of vendetta and 'desperate malicious attempts of defamation' will not be believed
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
National herald case: Modi govt indulging in political vendetta, says Congress
BJP however claimed that it is a legal matter and the opposition party has been trying to give a wrong impression to the people
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
National Herald case: Shall exercise right to get bail, says Congress
The court hearing for the National Herald case begins at 3 p.m. today
-
December 19, 2015, Saturday
National Herald case: Supporters gather outside Congress headquaters
They proclaimed that they were not staging a protest, but would be eager to lend support to the Congress party